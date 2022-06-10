'Bubble to Burst': David Boone’s new plain of possibilities

Trauma has allowed David Boone to see what his talent was all about.

Indeed, it took the 41-year-old singer-songwriter a long time to complete his album “Bubble to Burst,” counterbalancing all of the mental and pharmacological problems that once turned him way off course, and flipping it into something unexpected, beautiful, breakthrough and brilliantly captured.

Out now David Boone's "Bubble to Burst" is available on all digital services. Head to facebook.com/davidboonemusic and davidboonetheartist.com for more.

It is perhaps Boone's most significant project since he was diagnosed with Stevens-Johnson Syndrome (SJS) in 2014, after experiencing a severe and near fatal meta-allergic reaction to the anxiety and depression medications that he had been prescribed for some period.

Release show Boone will have a release show on Sunday, July 3, at the Roxy Garden outdoor space behind the theater. Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 7:30 p.m. Seating is limited, tickets are $10, on sale Monday, June 13, at theroxytheater.org and Facebook.com/davidboonemusic.

Struggles with mental health have long shaped both his persona and his art and demarked the limits of his opportunity. But these withdrawal complications pushed Boone into an extended dark, difficult period; cut off from the prescriptions that upheld his equilibrium, he slunk into a wretched spell.

“That diagnosis led to the abrupt withdrawal from the four or five medications that doctors had been prescribing,” Boone said. “It was having this kind of cumulative effect, getting worse and worse. Stevens-Johnson Syndrome has a 20% fatality rate. I was abruptly removed from all medications, which is a very dangerous thing to do. … Initially, I had seizure symptoms and panic symptoms and couldn't leave my apartment, and had very severe withdrawal symptoms from having all of these medications removed. I can't really overstate the severity of symptoms that was caused between the reaction and the withdrawal.”

Perhaps most frightening to Boone, who grew up in Seeley Lake and has called Missoula home for many years, was that he could no longer play the guitar, a sublime gift that has always provided him with a definitive reason to continue living. His brain couldn’t even navigate the simplest sequences.

“I knew that my brain should be able to do it but it couldn't,” said Boone. “The anxiety it produced was so severe that all I could do was just walk around the same track and field every day and take deep breaths and do what I could to stave off panic attacks, because my body was just kind of annihilated. It took away my capacity to perform and to record and to write.”

Additionally, his relationship with his young son and family splintered. Boone describes the fracture, fight and recovery in militaristic language, using terms such as “torture camp” and “war zone." Indeed, he would later meet a specialist experienced with working with combat veterans who diagnosed him with severe post-traumatic stress disorder, the result of the medical foul-up. (The analogy of the battle within — and the struggle to sooth the restlessness it festers — dominates one track called “The War Inside.”)

“For the last five years,” Boone said, “the doctor has been able to prescribe me a medication that was unique to my body and metabolism and prescribe me something to help with some of the PTSD-related symptoms.”

Though he has released material since the diagnosis, the intense, awakening spirit of “Bubble to Burst” makes it a record worthy of savoring. With heart and grace and witnessing, it reveals to us a career once bright with promise almost reduced to ruins, a personal renaissance that rose out of a breakdown (“Breakdown” is even the title of the second song), a creative process marked by extreme circumstances.

“Before these medical complications, songs came to me almost like a sudden download,” said Boone. “I didn’t sit down and try to write songs. I just kind of waited for them. And then when they appeared, I knew I needed to scramble for a notepad and the lyrics would come out. ‘Bubble to Burst’ was a very odd experience, because it'd be like the spigot would turn on, and my memory would start to work a little better, but then the reverse would be there, the symptoms would come back and I'd still be in the throes, and I'd lose the song and I'd have to let it go for seven months.”

Indeed, the process was very much a struggle of wear and tear, making use of gathered scraps to create something whole: he’d jot the first line down as his muscle memory strengthened and the anxiety and exasperation alleviated, and then he’d progress to tacking on the second one.

“This batch of songs came back slowly,” said Boone. “It was like watching your son grow and age in front of you through a bubble. Feeling like I'm inside a bubble and everything in the world is outside of me, and everything that matters to me most I cannot access or reach. I just had to keep putting one foot in front of the other and just never give up.”

Indeed, the artist in Boone knew that if he expected to “find his lost soul,” so to speak, he needed to cast off all but the bare essentials, to remediate the past in order to discover the future. For Boone, it was a trip back home, a return to his past, as well as an escape, a way forward, an exile to purge himself of the harmful baggage eating away at his soul.

“It's been about trauma and understanding and the lasting effects of the trauma from all of that very hard seven years that I went through," he said. "Plus, I’m more aware of my own childhood trauma and difficult childhood and that’s inside a lot of those songs, like 'Man Vs Machine' or 'Man in a Car Singing' and there's a lot of themes of fatherhood and reflecting on my own childhood. I honestly think it's all kind of coming along as part of the process of healing and recovering. Right now, it feels like I'm in a very important season; turning the page, chapter where I've come to understand the medications, understand the trauma. I don't have a desire to live within that.”

“Bubble to Burst” reflects Boone’s flawed and furious humanity back to us as something we could both love and forgive. Dark, swaying, and unguarded, he’s giving away the whole of his secret heart. It is as much of a manifestation of the desire to heal as it is an extension to trust and be trusted.

“I see the music as a kind of a way for me to reach out and kind of take that first step of trust outward of myself and to engage again with the world around me, from my trauma.”

“Bubble to Burst” is at once hard-earned and an amazing fluke, something that could only have happened when it did. Simple utterance sparked the project.

“I had a goal of sitting down on a stool and recorded every night for about two weeks, and then I sent the demos off to London to (former Coldplay producer) Danton Supple (an acquaintance since about 2010)," he said. "He fell in love with the first two songs that he heard.”

Supple opted to build the record around the moody, unsettled underpinnings and unpolished state of affairs of Boone’s rough recordings. He could have pushed for a crisper or more pristine capture of the material. But after considering the fragile nature and raw motivation of the subject at the time, he took a decidedly minimalist line to the work.

Boone was deep in the clutches of mental health struggles and suffering the effects of the medication withdrawal throughout the entire recording process. It took him every atom of his strength to merge fantasy with reality, to sing, to record, to email files, to make it through to the next step.

“I wasn't able to revel in it because it was a very difficult period,” said Boone. “Danton said, ‘I want to do this project with you. (Pearl Jam bassist) Jeff (Ament) said that he wanted to be involved in the project, too. I'm glad that we captured the songs when we did because I think that they catalog a certain time in my life.”

Boone said that he hopes that his future life isn’t so closely identified with the history of his lions and demons, as perhaps it is now. Racing across the new plain of possibilities, Boone feels electrified by the promise of being liberated, of owning his soul in a way that he never has; of fully growing into his skin and acknowledging it; of living beyond it.

“The next stage of life is the one that I would like to be identified with,” said Boone. “It will be identified with the way you heal the trauma, how you ride over it, like you're doing an overdub in the recording session, and how you ride over it with experiences, goodness, joy, and love.”

Brian D’Ambrosio is a journalist and licensed private investigator. His next book, “Montana Eccentrics,” will be released in the spring. He may be reached at dambrosiobrian@hotmail.com

