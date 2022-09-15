'Buckle Up' and watch original drama in parked cars around Missoula

Drama is unfolding all over downtown Missoula.

Connections tentatively sought, bonds hesitantly maintained, trust damaged, regrets mourned.

All in cars parked outside a bar, local businesses, a bank parking lot, even a dilapidated garage.

You’re not a part of it, directly. You sit in the back seat, and the actors in the front dive into an original contemporary play for 10 live minutes.

The Montana Repertory Theatre is producing its latest “Plays on Tap” series. This one, “Buckle Up 2: On the Road Again,” is a sequel to its 2018 production set in parked cars.

As with the first version, audiences will see arguments, playful jokes and other human moments in unlikely places, like a pickup outside of a bank where someone is selling firewood out of the bed of a pickup, or a car near Al’s and Vic’s in which a pair argue about how their sex video got posted online.

What are plays doing here, exactly?

In the past, the Rep has done plays in cars, hotel rooms, even classrooms, the library and the gym in Willard Alternative High School. Michael Legg, the artistic director, said these site-specific plays accomplish a few different things that complement their more traditional productions.

“I’m interested in being a theater that serves Missoula, right? And sometimes that means taking theater out to Missoula and making theater an event that can draw a different kind of audience,” he said, or break down notions of what theater can be.

“Theater can happen everywhere and these stories are really cool and relevant to what’s happening in the world today, and I hope it encourages them to come see what we do in a more traditional theater space,” Legg said.

***

It works like this: You arrive at Montgomery Distillery and are handed a map. (Show up before your ticket time if you want a drink.) Then you’ll head on a loop to locations around town, all roughly 10 minutes apart by foot. Watch for the Rep sandwich board and the tour guide, or use the QR code sheet that pulls up Google Maps. Then you hop in the back seat, and without an introduction, are thrust into a dramatic scenario.

A 10-minute play is not unlike a short story — with a minimum word count, you often step into a story that’s already in motion. Some are deeply serious, others are humorous, some are both. The Rep commissioned national playwrights to produce these scripts, which are then acted by a mix of University of Montana students and local actors.

Legg doesn’t give the writers any parameters, other than the car concept, and reminds them that roles for students are a priority, since the Rep is embedded in the University of Montana’s School of Theatre and Dance. The material and the concept seem to do as they’re intended regarding audiences: Legg said they’ve seen an increase in younger patrons with the last two shows like this, and about 60% of their audience said they’ve never been to a Rep show.

And what youthful roles the playwrights came up with.

Ken Urban’s “Intimate Moments” is set outside of Al’s and Vic’s. A 20-something man and woman (Mena Carrara-Ackermann and Rory McLaverty, the latter in a pitch-perfect North Face T-shirt) begin arguing about how, exactly, a sex video they recorded together ended up on PornHub, and what to do about it. The play and the actors aim for real anxiety and panic, not goofy humor: Carrara-Ackermann needles McLaverty’s character seriously about how it ended up there, and how he’s blasé because his face isn’t visible. The only comedic relief comes from his oafish answers.

The story and setting blend together seamlessly, except for you, the spectator bearing witness.

Another piece, “Firewood,” by Abby Rosebrock, is staged in the TrailWest Bank parking lot. Rachel (Kendra Mylnechuk Potter) spots a former student, Cain (Mason Wagner), from a prison writing workshop she led. She’s inquisitive about his life outside, and he’s standoffish. Their back-and-forth, as they sit on the pickup bed, with weighted perceptions and missed cues about class, complete with very convincing Missoula wardrobe, is touching and yet indistinguishable to passersby from something that might actually be happening on the street downtown. (Legg said that during a rehearsal, someone rolled up on a bicycle and tried to buy firewood from Wagner.)

Some needed humor comes in the form of a quieter piece, “Thank You, Ten,” by Emily Feldman, in which UM student Cubby Rodda plays an actor patiently guiding a parent (Ann Peacock) through internet tasks via FaceTime. Rodda is somewhat irritable, with somewhere to be, but saying what it is would spoil it.

Kristoffer Diaz’s “843 Blue” is a burst of manic energy courtesy of UM theater major Joshua Griffith’s performance. His character Avi has, supposedly, found more than 800 blue Gatorades in his trunk, which is, understandably, mysterious. As he animatedly unleashes a string of ideas of what to do with these, the audience member can only nod along patiently, as Perc does (Jade Ware, a fellow UM student.) You might have to nod, or do something, since Griffith asks you more than once. The level of fourth-wall-breaking escalates, but in a surprising way.

(Legg said the stories are written in such a way that you don’t have to do anything.)

***

The close range is an example of an effect that theater can have that streaming television and movies just can’t. For an extreme and memorable test of that idea, brace yourself for “Cap’s Last Tape.”

It’s a solo piece, starring only Finn Bonstein, who gave a performance in the Rep’s “Back to School” plays at Willard. In that short play, a few other teachers, there to discuss something as innocuous as a PTA meeting, were caught in — and sometimes flattened — by the intensity of character and delivery.

In this piece, written by Kaela Mei-Shing Garvin, they truly bring you out of the theater, and out of downtown, really.

Head to the corner of Orange and Front streets and hook south at the parking garage to a beat-up red truck with a topper parked facing the river, and at least on Wednesday’s preview, a skyline muddled with a lowering bank of wildfire smoke coming from distances so close and far that it’s sadder to know the geographic details.

Cap launches into an audio memo, an annual rite of no-holds-barred venting. Something has happened — personal losses triggered by an outside catastrophe that can't be undone.

The writing and setting pose several extremes, from the dire loneliness of the present to eloquent monologues of loss, sometimes through played recordings from a younger Cap on the phone. (Voiced by Madalyn Wellman.)

In the script, a climate crisis has accelerated, which feels too real when the valley in September is clogged with anxious smoke that makes the windshield feel dirty. The writing also evokes the costs of the pandemic and the desire to freeze time, or at least memory, in a simpler era. The wheel-striking frustration is that, in the play and the reality outside the pickup, you cannot.

The script and Bonstein's fully invested performance would work as a monologue on a stage. Seeing it this way, in the car, it works another way entirely.

There were moments where an alleged rhetorical question was posed, right at you, the audience member riding shotgun, eye contact and all.

You don’t have to react, I guess — I didn’t, really, other than an involuntary nod. But the audience member’s outward response is less important than the intense effect.

It was theater, and it was an event, and probably one like you've never seen before.