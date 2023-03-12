The number of aspiring and professional jazz musicians in Missoula will increase March 16-17, as the 43rd annual Buddy DeFranco Jazz Festival returns to the University of Montana.

The event brings in six top-level guest professionals and 53 student bands, ranging from middle school up to college, as far away as Malta and Spokane, for workshops, master classes and public performances.

Festival director Rob Tapper said the guests are “great players, great educators, fantastic people — People that understand what we're doing, and why we're doing it.”

During the days, they’ll work with students and band directors. In the evenings, they’ll perform together, with UM student bands, the faculty ensemble and the top student bands from each day.

Three of the six guests are women, which has never happened before in the event’s history.

“They're great players,” he said. "They're great educators to great people, you know, regardless of gender, regardless of race. It just works out that we have an opportunity to ask these people to do it."

The guest artists

Caroline Davis, alto saxophone, New York: A composer who has studied with legendary soloist Lee Konitz and writes music for unconventional ensembles such as a jazz quintet with string quartet. She’s worked with composers/players like John Zorn and has a collaboration with Nicole Mitchell in the works.

Tina Raymond, drum set, Los Angeles: Raymond is the jazz studies director at California State University Northridge. Downbeat gave her an Educator Achievement Award in 2020, and in a review said she has “ferocious chops and a remarkable sense of balance.”

Reggie Thomas, piano, Chicago: A returning guest from 2016, Thomas is the head of jazz studies at the Northern Illinois University School of Music. He’s played at the Smithsonian Museum for the American Indian, the Lincoln Center, and played in the backing group for the prestigious Herbie Hancock International Guitar Competition.

Heather Chriscaden, bass, Seattle: Chriscaden was based in New York City jazz scene for years before returning to the West Coast.

Phil Ostrander, trombone, Minneapolis: Ostrander teaches at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, both jazz and symphony. He studied at New England Conservatory and the Eastman School of Music.

Trent Austin, trumpet, Kansas City: Austin has played with Clark Terry, the Artie Shaw Orchestra, Marie Schneider and even runs his own outfit, Austin Custom Brass.

Big-band experience

As a student and co-organizer, Skyler Mendell sees the festival from multiple vantage points.

Mendell, who’s finishing a master’s degree in trumpet performance, plays in many ensembles, some of which will be on stage during the public concerts.

In addition to Jazz Ensemble 1, the top big band, Mendell plays with the Jazz Small Group, a symphonic wind ensemble, and a group that’s new this semester, the Commercial Small Group. They play all pop from all eras, he said, from Elvis to Stevie Wonder to Justin Timberlake. The goal is to turn it into a group that could play gigs, whether weddings or out on town. Mendell has his own sextet, too, in which he writes all the compositions, with plans for a recording this spring.

“It’s really cool having people bring their big-city experience to us,” he said. The guests give the time to help students learn, and are nice people who, when it comes to music, “can do anything.”

Each guest artist has sent a chart for the big band to learn, which he said are “challenging tunes.”

For instance, Trent Austin selected fellow trumpeter Clark Terry’s “Serenade to a Bus Seat.”

Terry, who Mendell believes is probably the best jazz trumpeter and arguably the best brass player overall, wrote the piece after getting off the road with Count Basie’s group. It’s a fast bebop head where different sections carry the melody at one point.

During the concerts, they’ll give out awards to supporters, named in honor of musicians and: Buddy DeFranco, the clarinet legend and festival namesake; Brooke and Chuck Florence, a couple who both play and teach saxophone; Jodi Marshall, the late Missoula pianist; Lance Boyd, the late longtime director of the jazz program, and more.

The faculty band will play each night, too. They have a new album, “Montana Sounds,” with contributions by all its members that relate to Montana. The line-up is Johan Eriksson (saxophone), Tapper (trombone), Jeff Troxel (guitar), Tommy Sciple (bass) and John Wicks (drums).

They’ll be giving master classes during the daytime, too.

Tapper said they’d like to eventually build the festival up to 70 visiting groups. The program itself boasts enough students for three big bands.

Having the recent faculty additions like Troxel, Sciple and Wicks, “we’re heading in the right direction for sure, in terms of prospective kids.”