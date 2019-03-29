Jenny Fawcett compares making a cake to magic, except it's real. So that's why she named her collaborative art show, "Cake is Real."
Fawcett, a pastry chef who owns Poppy Bakery, collaborated with a photographer, a filmmaker, an artist, models and at least one emcee for the show, which opens at Clyde Coffee on First Friday.
Regarding the magic part, she said that comes from "the level of transformation that happens in your mixer, in your oven." The raw ingredients, like egg and flour, are nothing too special on their own, but combined and decorated by the right hands, they're a cake, a dessert that signals a special occasion.
Fawcett makes cakes, special-ordered for events like weddings and birthdays. So what kind of cake would she make for an art show?
She and Halisia Hubbard had a show in 2017 called "Painty Cakes," where she made cakes to complement Hubbard's paintings. Last year, the Gallery of Visual Arts at the University of Montana held a group show called "Lovers," in which couples from around Missoula collaborated on works. Fawcett and her husband, Tom Helgerson, a sous chef at Burns St. Bistro, made a series of savory cakes that they didn't do for their wedding.
Next Friday, she'll sell "cake piñatas" which are papier-mâché cakes filled with candy. Those are for sale by the whole cake only, naturally.
Slices of "weird cakes, decorated wild," will be for sale, too. She thought about cakes that might have a touch of magic realism. A cake that's really a giant sandwich, decorated with radishes dipped in tempura butter that will look like white chocolate-dipped strawberries. Or cakes where the exterior and interior are colored differently and mismatched to surprise people. Or cakes with wild, piped designs so they look like shag carpeting.
Since it's an art show, they needed an element that's more permanent than a cake slice and can stay on view all month. She teamed up with Abi Baumann, of This is Soul photography; Cat Soz, a local musician and artist; and a model for a styled photo shoot, the results of which can stay up at the coffee shop all month.
The concept came from a 1950s Life magazine cookbook.
"What I really loved about it was how styled everything was," she said. It all seemed deliberately stylized, with saturated colors and creative arrangements. It was the opposite of some food photography on Instagram that seems designed to have an envy-inducing, naturalistic look, "like you just wandered into someone's homestead kitchen, and they just have farm-fresh eggs, and flour on the bench, and, you know, a baby under one arm," she said. That's not hyperbole — in a recent picture she found, that was the exact scenario, except the person in the photo was holding a live (presumably backyard) chicken, not an infant.
The admittedly unusual project was something different for Baumann, whose background is in street photography — she shoots the Dead Hipster DJ nights and local bands who record at her partner Chris' studio, Black National.
The "Cake is Real" start with that vintage Life feel as the point of departure: Cakes and garnishes neatly arranged on tables in front of primary-color backgrounds. Baumann said Soza was "fantastic in setting up different styles and using different props" that they would re-arrange and shoot again.
For the photos with the model, there's a narrative. She sits in bed with what appears to be a mimosa and a chocolate cake that says "good try," with "congrats" crossed out. In another sequence, she's traded in her nightgown for a Camel T-shirt. Her make-up is smeared from crying. It's a shame cake now, with swigs from a bottle of whiskey to wash it down. Baumann said that part added a bit of pressure, since they didn't have an infinite number of cakes for her to eat with her bare hands.
Filmmaker Marshall Granger shot a short video of Fawcett making a cake from scratch with a rainbow-layer interior that will play on loop during the opening.
Getting her start
Fawcett started Poppy Bakery two years ago after learning the skills at places like Polebridge Mercantile, Black Cat Bakery, Burns St. Bistro and Masala.
At Masala, owner Theo Smith gave her a lot of creative freedom to make pastries with Indian flavors, and she found her interests were drawn toward cakes, eventually striking out on her own with Poppy.
There's the creativity, for one, and then the engineering. A cake, she said, is a like a building or a structure that, beyond its flavor, needs to be stable and safely delivered for an important event.
The question is, how to turn those ingredients into a "building" made out of food that "people are going to have a lot of feelings about," she said.
With her business, Fawcett's cakes are geared toward the customer's needs, whether it's for a wedding or a child's birthday, etc. "Everyone's kind of a foodie these days, which is wonderful, so a lot of brides will request things that are in season," she said. Think strawberries earlier in the year, or peaches later. Sometimes she's fulfilled special requests, like a sheet cake in the shape of a nerdy book of spells with a feather made from sugar paste.
After a busy year in 2018, she’s transitioning Poppy from special-order to a select pop-up and special events. Baumann's looking forward to the next cake-themed project — not only the collaboration, but something unusual that people haven't seen around Missoula before.
"I think we're going to try to take it up a level from the last one," she said.