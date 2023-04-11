Pipes, bongs, ashtrays and herb jars are filling the Wildfire Ceramic Studio’s showroom for the month of April. The all-ceramic pieces are a part of the studio’s third annual High Fire Show, an exhibition dedicated entirely to weed paraphernalia.

Bruce Kitts, a co-owner of the studio and ceramicist himself, said the idea for the show came out of Montana’s changing laws around marijuana use over the past few years. With recreational marijuana legalized, Kitts thought it would be a good time to “showcase the things people are doing with clay in that realm.”

The eclectic assortment of works in the showroom highlight the astonishing breadth of experimentation being done in the paraphernalia world. From pipes that look like colorful and textured sea cucumbers to a ceramic chocolate milk carton that you can smoke out of, the boundaries of functionality are pushed nearly to disbelief.

“Glass, I feel like, dominated paraphernalia for so long and for good reason,” Kitts said. “But it’s really fun to just see what people are doing with clay now.”

High Fire Show is a juried exhibition and all the contributions came from people who submitted to have their work shown. Kitts said most of the submitted work was able to find a place in the show, which includes over 50 pieces from 23 different artists. Contributing artists are from across the country including Los Angeles, Texas, and of course quite a few local Missoula artists.

Local contributors include past studio manager of Clay Studio Missoula, Lee Stuurmans, as well as Jazmine Penelope and Matt O’Reilly. Kitts included a few of his own pieces as well, including a handful of beautifully decorative corked herb jars.

There are also pieces by a Wildfire resident Gabs Conway. Conway is primarily a sculpturalist and said she doesn’t normally make things that are functional. But the pieces she included for the show are part of her bigger body of work that explores “human existence,” and the “simplicity of existing.”

Conway’s pieces include a number of pipes that are actual replicas of her own fingers. She used a method called slip casting which required her to take a mold of her fingers that she filled in with wetter clay. She then hollowed out the ceramic mold in order to make it functional for smoking.

While Conway's pieces sold out almost immediately, she plans to create more for the upcoming 4/20 celebration event.

The show is timed with the international holiday, 4/20, a celebration of all-things-cannabis. For this year’s celebration, Wildfire is hosting an event on April 20, or 4/20, complete with ceramic activities for attendees including the chance to paint your own bong and make an ashtray. There will also be a food truck debut and live music by Missoula’s Hot Club swing band, Night Blooming Jasmine.

Ten percent of proceeds from both the event and ceramic sales will go to the Last Prisoner Project, a nonprofit dedicated to helping free people incarcerated for marijuana-related offenses.

Kitts said donating to the organization has always felt like the right thing to do since Wildfire Studio benefits from the sale of weed-related products.

Lindsey Tucker, Wildfire’s other co-owner, said on a local scale, the goal of the show is to provide a bigger platform for artists.

“It’s also a great opportunity for artists, especially emerging artists, to show something and to make work for a specific topic,” Tucker said.