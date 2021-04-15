Ceramic bubbles and mischievous rabbits in a swirling installation

This is her eighth installation with the sphere motif, after about eight that were displayed around Montana — E3 Convergence, the former Zootown Brew, Radius, and more. They’ve been a theme since 2015, around the time she graduated from the University of Montana, followed by artist residencies around the state, including one at the Clay Studio of Missoula that ended last year. Harteis started with a circle motif in a photograph and then adapted it into her own visual language.

“It’s just been an inspiration to make that in clay ever since — all the different avenues you can go with it,” she said.

The sheer volume of small elements that make up the piece is a recurring trait for her, too. She likes “the inundation of numbers,” going back to her bachelor of fine arts show, which comprised more than a hundred clay ice cream cones and a 6-foot-tall bunny.

“I’ve been trying to overwhelm people with way too much information and colors and brightness,” she said.

They’re a vehicle, though, for introducing some darker elements to “offset that sweetness,” she said. The figures in her work — children, animals, or children in animal costumes — can have a layered effect on the viewer.