CheddarBoard virtual events platform hopes to ‘spread the ched’ in Missoula

The name ChedderBoard is inspired by the play on words with the company’s name and the word “cheddar” as slang for money.

“Which has turned out to be really fun, there have been so many cheesy puns,” Bradford said. “And it’s fun to spread the ‘ched,’ and talking about ‘hey I’ll give you some ‘chedda’ for your class or your concert or your show.’”

Bradford said what makes CheddarBoard unique is that it’s hyperlocal. All of the events will be posted by local artists or fitness studios or nonprofits. So, even though it’s all online, she said it still has the community feel one would get from going to the farmers market.

“Missoula thrives on ‘buy local,’ and I wanted to bring that vibe into the community events calendar and into the virtual events calendar,” Bradford said.

She said they’re also engaging with other local businesses that don’t put on events by offering discount codes to people who use CheddarBoard at those locations.

“We wanted to ‘spread the ched’ beyond the events to celebrate the ‘buy local’ vibe and the love, the soul that's in Missoula,” Bradford said.