Chef's 'Cake It Forward' idea connects people through desserts

When Jeremy Sher got lonely during the state’s stay-at-home order, the veteran pastry chef did what he knows best.

“I was really isolated, living alone, and it hit me pretty hard,” he said. “I just started baking.”

He would deliver cakes, eclairs and other desserts to friends’ doorsteps a way to connect from 20 paces away. Eventually, while they enjoyed seeing him, they said he didn’t need to give them any more cake. Undeterred, he baked a cake anyway and went online to find a beneficiary.

“I just said, who needs this?" he recalled. "Who’s overwhelmed, isolated, depressed, stressed out? I want to send this cake to that person, and I’ll send it to them from you.”

Sher also improvised a hashtag, “#cakeitforward” and posted it.

His quarantine distraction caught on quickly, since people would request cakes (and a price), and the recipient would post pictures.

“I wanted to empower people to keep reaching out to each other, and then it took off," he said. "I really had no aspirations with it, I just wanted to keep connecting with people and helping them connect to each other."