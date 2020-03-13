Chris Maynard: Fascination with feathers leads to advocacy through art

Maynard’s cuts and carvings are done with such precision, people often ask him if the works are created using a laser.

“I do it by hand, which I like the intimacy of, rather than doing it by laser,” he said.

He’s developed a way to back the feathers, using a glue he created through talking to chemical engineers.

“They’re backed so that they’ll stay together and be stable,” he said. “I sell these pieces for a lot and I want them to be as durable and archival as any fine art.”

While the feathers look delicate, Maynard said they’re one of the toughest animal materials.

“They’re engineered to be light, but they’re made out of keratin, which is the same stuff that your fingernails are made out of.”

Maynard started making art with feathers in 2008 after his mother died.

“She was a professional artist. I was working doing more science-related work. And I said, 'What am I doing with my life? I want to be more creative. I want to express more creativity,'” he said.

He started out taking photos of his feather collection, which had grown quite large by that time.