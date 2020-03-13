Chris Maynard: Fascination with feathers leads to advocacy through art

Chris Maynard’s fascination with feathers started in childhood. He still has the first ones he collected during a trip to the zoo with his grandpa. The avian anatomical flight structures gave him a sense of wonder as a boy that has evolved into a life passion combining science, conservation and advocacy through art.
His shadow box featherwork is on display at the Radius Gallery as part of their exhibition, “This Universe is You,” which has a design-oriented focus and also features artists Dawn Candy, Duane Slick and Kaori Takamura (see box for details).
Maynard’s love of the natural world as a child led him to a degree and career in biology, working with tribal, state and federal governments on dams, water flows and fisheries in the Columbia River basin. His art came much later in life, but has quickly gained prominence, appearing in private collections around the world and publications like National Geographic and Audubon.
“Chris, he has no background in art. He never went to art school, so he’s looking at design in a different way than the traditional artist,” said Radius Gallery co-owner Lisa Simon.
And while he’s always done creative things with feathers, he didn’t start making his shadow boxes until about 10 years ago, said Jason Neal, who owns the Radius with Simon.
“He came into this pretty late compared to a lot of other artists, but he came to it with such a distinctive personality.”
Maynard uses small, surgical scalpels to cut tiny, detailed designs into feathers, creating scenes of the natural world. The cut-out shapes are mounted on a white background using thin insect pins, creating a duplicate shadow scene.
In “Totem Crow,” made out of turkey feathers, several black crows descend in a vertical line, mimicking a totem pole. On the adjacent wall, “Polychaete,” made using female Argus pheasant feathers, features one bird with a long, skinny beak digging for what looks like dinner — worms crawling within a branch carved out of a larger feather below. “Sunrise” uses the more colorful feathers of the Amazon parrot and shows several small birds emerging and flocking down from the same yellow-green feather from whence they came.
Rather than starting with a blank canvas, Maynard said he starts with the feather.
“They’re my only line, my only color, my only shape, so I have to be very careful in how I design each piece and be creative,” he said, adding that before he starts cutting, he takes a photo of the feather and uploads it to his computer. This allows him to create a sized drawing of the design he’s going for, which becomes his template for cutting.
“I kind of have to know the structure of the feather and a lot of the little details in order to get it to work right,” he said, because once he does start cutting, he can’t make any mistakes — and he doesn't.
Maynard’s cuts and carvings are done with such precision, people often ask him if the works are created using a laser.
“I do it by hand, which I like the intimacy of, rather than doing it by laser,” he said.
He’s developed a way to back the feathers, using a glue he created through talking to chemical engineers.
“They’re backed so that they’ll stay together and be stable,” he said. “I sell these pieces for a lot and I want them to be as durable and archival as any fine art.”
While the feathers look delicate, Maynard said they’re one of the toughest animal materials.
“They’re engineered to be light, but they’re made out of keratin, which is the same stuff that your fingernails are made out of.”
***
Maynard started making art with feathers in 2008 after his mother died.
“She was a professional artist. I was working doing more science-related work. And I said, 'What am I doing with my life? I want to be more creative. I want to express more creativity,'” he said.
He started out taking photos of his feather collection, which had grown quite large by that time.
“And then I said, 'Well, I really want to be working with the feathers, creating from them.' So I started just figuring out how to arrange feathers without any cutting or anything, just arranging feathers,” he said. “It was kind of limited in the kind of meaning I could make for people, what I could say with it.”
He took inspiration from his mother, who was a sumi-e painter, a style of East Asian brushwork that uses simple, elegant lines to capture the essence of nature.
“I think my silhouettes try to reflect that,” he said, adding he connected with the idea of showing the natural world through art.
“Before we invented agriculture, we were living really close with the animals and that’s what our art was a lot about.” he said. “But now since we live in cities, the animals that we see are us. So that’s what art is about, is about us mostly these days and not that much about animals.”
Maynard said it’s important that he honor the feathers and the birds they came from through his work.
“I want to keep that tradition of the understanding, the sacredness of creatures, alive.”
Part of honoring the feathers includes following the laws surrounding them, the main one being the Migratory Bird Act.
“I also want to honor the laws because my whole thing is increasing understanding and appreciation of birds and the natural world. For most birds … you can’t kill them for their feathers, you can’t sell their feathers, you can’t have their feathers,” he said, adding if you see a crow’s feather on the side of the road, pick it up and take it home, you’re technically breaking the law.
Most of the feathers he uses come from birds you can hunt, like turkeys and pheasants. And because birds grow a completely new set of feathers on an annual basis, the ones they lose provide plenty for Maynard to work with.
Maynard hopes people who see his work start to ask more questions about birds and how their feathers work.
“I do feel successful if people just say, 'I’ll never look at a feather in the same way again,'” he said. “Hopefully they have this initial sense of wonder that they had when they first saw a feather.”