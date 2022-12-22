Classics only: Roxy to screen movies from Sight & Sound poll

The Sight & Sound Poll of the greatest films of all time is released once every 10 years.

To mark the occasion, the Roxy Theater will screen 15 of those classics in January.

“We have shown a lot of these films in the past 10 years,” said Mike Steinberg, its executive director. The programming team went through the list to come up with a series that showcases some of the diversity of offerings while not repeating recent titles.

The magazine, produced by the British Film Institute, has conducted the poll once a decade since 1952, giving it a census-like air of authority, and a means of tracking long-term shifts in taste. For instance, in 2012 the longtime No. 1 film, “Citizen Kane,” was deposed by “Vertigo.”

This time, the magazine dramatically expanded the voting pool to 1,639 critics and 480 directors, with some expected reshuffling and controversy.

Steinberg said the expansion includes “a lot more critics, a lot of young critics, a lot of new voices,” so the diversity has increased by a significant margin.

The results of the poll, published on Dec. 1, stoked some controversy among film fans: the new No. 1 is Chantal Akerman’s 1975 film, “Jeanne Dielman, 23 qui du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles.” According to Sight & Sound, it’s the first time a movie directed by a woman has cracked the top 10. It’s famously a work of “slow cinema,” in which static and extended takes are favored over the rapid cutting familiar to blockbuster audiences.

Akerman’s protagonist is a housewife whose routine is documented over the course of three days. The S&S entry says, “in a film that, agonizingly, depicts women’s oppression, Akerman transforms cinema, itself so often an instrument of women’s oppression, into a liberating force."

Setting aside the arguments, for those who haven’t seen them, it’s a chance to experience them on a big screen. A more measured response to another recent debate came from director Guillermo del Toro, who wrote that a list can be “a delight and an invitation to curiosity to be awakened.”

Steinberg said it’s important to remember that it’s an international list, and leans heavily toward art films. Some directors with boatloads of commercial success and artistic respect are not represented at all. (There’s not one film by Steven Spielberg, not even “Jaws.”)

Besides “Jeanne Dielman,” here are some selections from the Roxy’s series:

While the S&S list isn’t populist as a whole, that doesn’t mean there aren’t movies that are proven crowd-pleasers, like “Blade Runner.” Ridley Scott’s 1982 sci-fi noir is now in the No. 54 slot. It will screen in the director’s “Final Cut." (There are many versions.) Gene Kelly and Stanley Donen’s “Singin’ in the Rain” (1951) has held on with a No. 19 spot.

Other films that are on the list, and will be presented in this series, aren’t widely seen by average viewers these days — Jean Renoir’s “The Rules of the Game,” (1939) is now No. 13.

The No. 5 movie, Wong Kar-Wai’s “In the Mood for Love,” will be screened in 35mm. Set in the early 1960s in Hong Kong, it stars Tony Leung and Maggie Cheung as neighbors in a building who suspect that their spouses are having an affair. Kar-Wai’s emotionally weighted use of color is the subject of many analyses. When he personally restored his movies for 4K, the tones were different and the subject of controversy, Steinberg said. The 35mm print is the original, for any fans out there.

In picking out the selections, the programming team decided to exclude titles that they’ve screened too recently. “Citizen Kane,” now No. 3, played back in August, and “Do the Right Thing” at an outdoor screening in the summer of 2021. Titles selected also depended on what was available. Within the constraints, they aimed to present a diverse list, and one that didn’t simply roll with the top 20.

“Daughters of the Dust” (1991), was a breakthrough for director Julie Dash, the only Black woman director present on the list. The S&S entry says, “Black women, in whose image the 1991 feature was directly created, saw then what is now widely understood: Dash’s visionary visual marriage between Afrocentric aesthetics and the rich emotional depth of Black womanhood is a cinematic triumph.”

Animated films were not shut out. You can go see Hayao Miyazaki’s “My Neighbor Tortoro” (1988). It’s ranked No. 72, after receiving only two votes in the 2012 poll.

The January series isn’t ignoring silent film, either (with a caveat.) Dziga Vertov’s 1928 film, “Man with a Movie Camera,” will play with a live, original score by Missoula musician Travis Yost.

Here’s the full list:

“Persona” — Jan. 4

“The Rules of the Game” — Jan. 5

“Blade Runner” — Jan. 7

“Vertigo” — Jan. 8

“Daughters of the Dust” — Jan. 11

“My Neighbor Totoro” — Jan. 12

“Daisies” — Jan. 14

“Rashomon” — Jan. 18

“Beau Travail” — Jan. 19 (presented by Montana Film Festival)

“Singin' in the Rain” — Jan. 21

“Jeanne Dielman” — Jan. 22

“In the Mood for Love” (35mm) — Jan. 25

“Man with a Movie Camera” — Jan. 26 (with live accompaniment from Travis Yost)

“The Night of the Hunter” — Jan. 28

“Some Like It Hot” — Jan. 30 (as part of Out at The Roxy)