The principle behind the Clay Studio of Missoula’s annual Potsketch fundraiser is simple. They send artists a 5x5-inch piece of paper and the artist can do whatever they want and send it back. Sometimes it’s a drawing. Sometimes it’s a sculpture.

The relatively small scale eases pressure and invites experimentation and fun without the usual expectations, said Shalene Valenzuela, the nonprofit’s executive director.

If you go The Clay Studio of Missoula’s annual Potsketch auction is Saturday, April 22, in the University Center Ballroom. Go to claystudioofmissoula.org for tickets or more info. The silent auction is up for bidding online now.

“Some people are very stringent and like staying in those confines of that 5 by 5, other people, obviously, as you see, ignore it,” she said.

Lee Stuurmans, a former studio manager, constructed a “Simpsons” homage from ceramic, wood and paint. A small red-framed glass case, with a hammer resting atop it, labeled “break in case of emergency,” contains the hero of one episode: an inanimate carbon rod.

Part of the Potsketch concept is that they’re affordable — in one concession to the inflationary times, the starting bid has increased from $50 to $60, which roughly mirrors the cost increase for specialty pints at microbreweries.

Max Mahn, a Missoula screen printer who designs posters for concerts by touring bands at venues here and around the country, contributed a minimalist print called “Blue Bird,” of a foam hand with its middle finger extended.

Annaliese Cole-Weiss, perhaps in reference to the infamous sculpture by Maurizio Cattelan of an actual banana taped to a museum wall, crafted a life-scale yellow banana with a cracked epoxy surface.

The live auction items include full-on sculptures and functional works. One supporter donated a cup by Akio Takamori, a late artist based out of Seattle who is internationally recognized. Beth Lo donated a jar in an orange-red that’s a new tone for the retired University of Montana professor.

A growing field

The artform has increased in popularity within Missoula during the past several years. Demand for the studio’s facilities is high — it recently added an annex down the street for its entry-level classes for youth and hand-building courses. Their main classroom is now freed up for multi-week adult classes.

Nationally, there are many reasons for the growth, Valenzuela said. Instagram has made it more accessible. For newcomers, a hand-building or wheel class can be less daunting, and result in a functional, finished piece, compared with the uphill battle of a drawing course. She called it a “gateway drug into the arts” that could lead down many paths.

“Some people might take a class and find an appreciation for that skill and in turn become a collector of the arts,” she said.

Locally, Montana has a long history and a network of ceramic centers and university programs that draw people in. The Clay Studio brings in artists from around the United States for short- and long-term residencies, where they have time and resources to further their skills and art while teaching classes and helping maintain the studio.

Some have decided to stay in Missoula afterward, and even opened their own studio spaces (some offering classes), while maintaining camaraderie rather than competition. (They’ve donated work to the auction, to give an idea.)

Residencies

One such resident artist is Austin Coudriet, whose two-year stint is ending in August.

After that, he’ll begin a long-term residency at the Archie Bray Foundation for the Ceramic Arts in Helena, the oldest of the ceramic centers in the state and one known around the country.

He said that the residency programs in ceramics are “just really good at connecting artists into the ceramics community on all ends, especially helpful for teaching workshops, lectures, getting into grad schools and shows.” On a personal front, they’ve helped him see other parts of the country (some people go abroad) and helped him connect with “other emerging artists and give me lifelong friendships and relationships.”

One day last week, Coudriet was building a towering cloud sculpture, a little more than halfway to his target height of 6 feet, 3 inches.

“My big push was how to continue to make large outdoor pieces and how to install them,” he said.

The finished piece will be coated in a mix of blues and whites that he’ll spray on the surface, which is nonstop curves like a drawing of a cloud.

“I thought it would be nice to have glaze run down and fill some of the crevices,” he said.

The finished piece will be part of his “exit show” in July that will show off years’ worth of projects and ideas.

When he arrived here, he had a set of goals in mind. He’d spent years in New York making scaffolding-like sculptures that prepared him to move up to furniture and large sculpture. His cloud is staying aloft thanks to a set of regular internal supports, like vertical beams. Because the clay shrinks as it dries, he needs to keep working quickly. This was Day Four.

He’s also been working on what he calls “construction mugs,” in which a cup is embedded in a base of abstract, construction-like forms. Leaning toward sculpture allows him to set aside the long list of parameters in play for traditional functional work.

“It’s way more free being able to just sculpt out of my imagination as opposed to following a rule set,” he said.