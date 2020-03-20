Closures quiet Missoula's arts community that still needs our support

The weekly arts section will look different this week. Instead of live music, we're recommending albums by local bands and talking with musicians about experiments in live streaming. Instead of reviews of brand-new indie films at the Roxy, we have a list of Montana-made movies you can watch at home.

It will continue to look different until normalcy resumes, whenever that is. We'll be talking to individual artists about their work, and talking with people about how art is helping them cope during a time when the government is pleading with residents to isolate themselves.

There are ways to support the arts without going out. Online, you can buy art directly from individual artists, as they cope with the realization that upcoming markets and gallery shows could be called off.

BandCamp pages make it easier than ever to hear local music from home and buy songs or an album. Bands and recording engineers are experimenting with ways to live-stream and solicit a "cover" via Venmo or PayPal.

Two of the most beloved organizations that closed, the Roxy and the ZACC, are nonprofits that will feel a significant hit from a two-week closure, let alone a longer disruption. They asked that people consider tickets for canceled events as a refund, and donations or memberships can ease the pain.