Color, symbols and history: Student displays her artwork in UM gallery

“I just left them on the ground because I just love this like quilt that it makes and it’s like this pool of color and line that’s very intense,” Sweet said. “Seeing them on the ground really makes me happy because I feel like I’m breaking rules in a certain sense of just leaving your valuable pieces on the ground.”

Sweet signed up to exhibit her work in the gallery for a month. She spent a few days setting up, trying to really feel what to do with the space beyond the paintings she already had picked out.

“I knew I wanted to sit in the space and see what the space needed and kind of treat it like the whole thing’s my piece,” Sweet said. “It felt good just to paint on the walls.”

Bell said that drawing or painting on the walls has become a bit of a trend in the gallery as students realize their art isn’t contained to the canvas. Though he said he has to ensure the student can get it back to white afterward.