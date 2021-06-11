Concerts coming to Missoula: Pearl Jam ballpark livestream, Billy Strings

Here’s the latest round of concert announcements in the Missoula area.

Pearl Jam ‘Stream in the Park’

Pearl Jam and local resident bass player Jeff Ament are bringing a screening of the group’s 2018 concert to Ogren-Allegiance Park.

The sold-out concert at Washington-Grizzly Stadium featured 29 songs, which you can revisit with HD footage and surround sound. Besides the main event, there’s a festival next to the stadium with music, vendors and nonprofits — the show benefits the Poverello Center and the YWCA of Missoula. You can even get yourself a Johnson and Johnson vaccine at the clinic.

“The evening at Ogren Park will be a celebration of transitioning back into the normalcy of seeing a big rock show with our friends, and in the process, reaching out to our homeless community at a most critical time,” Ament said in a news release. (He’ll be there, too.)

Date: Friday, June 18, 8 p.m. (Available for streaming at home through June 21 via nugs.net.)

Venue: Ogren-Allegiance Park.

Cost: Tickets are $14.99. For the livestream, go to bit.ly/3v0UCPD

For the in-person event, go to bit.ly/356TqQ5