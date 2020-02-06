Congolese refugees share Africa with Missoula at ZACC gallery show

Three Congolese refugees who have settled in Missoula are sharing Africa with the Garden City through their paintings, textiles and illustrations on display for the month of February at the Zootown Arts Community Center.

The exhibit in the Blackfoot Communications Gallery opens Friday and is a partnership with Soft Landing Missoula. It features works from Moses Bushiri, and brothers Luc and Lorenzo Mugondozi.

The idea for the show came about when the three artists, all of whom arrived in the last two years, expressed interest to Soft Landing in sharing their work, said executive director Mary Poole.

“I think the first time they came into Soft Landing, they were showing us their art,” she said. “So it was kind of a natural progression of them getting their feet under them and acquainted with town … and now it’s really fun to be at the point where there’s time to create art and there’s time to share art.”

The ZACC has been working on and off with the nonprofit for the past couple of years, providing workshops and supplies, so Poole said once the three artists spoke up, holding the show there was an obvious choice.