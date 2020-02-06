Congolese refugees share Africa with Missoula at ZACC gallery show

Three Congolese refugees who have settled in Missoula are sharing Africa with the Garden City through their paintings, textiles and illustrations on display for the month of February at the Zootown Arts Community Center.
The exhibit in the Blackfoot Communications Gallery opens Friday and is a partnership with Soft Landing Missoula. It features works from Moses Bushiri, and brothers Luc and Lorenzo Mugondozi.
The idea for the show came about when the three artists, all of whom arrived in the last two years, expressed interest to Soft Landing in sharing their work, said executive director Mary Poole.
“I think the first time they came into Soft Landing, they were showing us their art,” she said. “So it was kind of a natural progression of them getting their feet under them and acquainted with town … and now it’s really fun to be at the point where there’s time to create art and there’s time to share art.”
The ZACC has been working on and off with the nonprofit for the past couple of years, providing workshops and supplies, so Poole said once the three artists spoke up, holding the show there was an obvious choice.
Since opening the new building downtown, the ZACC has made an effort to provide gallery space for individuals and groups who might not have the resources to have their own show or have art in a traditional gallery downtown, said Patricia Thornton, the ZACC’s gallery manager.
The Congolese artists’ work provides a peek into their lives before they came to the United States as refugees.
Bushiri, who arrived with his family in June 2018, said he’s been an artist for 20 years, mostly working with paint, but also using pencil for illustration. Since he’s been in Missoula, he’s been creating paintings that depict both the struggles and beauty of where he comes from.
One of his illustrations shows a scene from a village, with a happy family gathered around a fire. Another shows a much darker side of his home, with Bushiri explaining how the drawing shows the struggle between the people of the Democratic Republic of Congo and the country's government.
You have free articles remaining.
The illustration shows a large man in a suit (the government) gulping down gold that’s spewing out of a sewage-looking pipeline (the budget). The pipe has a small leak on the other end with only tiny drops of gold seeping out to desperate mouths of skinny figures below. In the background, soldiers direct a group of shackled prisoners to an unknown fate.
Bushiri said the prisoners are depicted with their mouths sealed shut, adding that it represents “no liberty for the people.”
Lorenzo said Bushiri’s illustration is powerful because it tells part of the story of why they left Africa.
Luc and Lorenzo, who arrived this winter, both have an affinity for textiles. Luc is interested in fashion and has been experimenting with blending the styles that he’s seen in Missoula with textiles he's brought from Africa. His brother Lorenzo works with textiles too, but also enjoys painting.
One of Lorenzo’s larger works features a sunset scene on a savanna, with bright orange, red, yellow and pink tones. In the foreground, a set of elephants enjoys the show.
Another painting depicts a woman's face with red stripes on her cheeks. Lorenzo said the markings designate her tribe, explaining that each tribe has a unique symbol.
Thornton said the show will inspire local artists because they’ll be exposed to a culture that is different from their own.
“One thing I’ve learned through reading about artists and being in the art world for so long is that when people see artwork that is completely different from another culture, they drink it up,” Thornton said. “I think that it will feed our community of artists in a way they’ll be excited about.”
The beauty of art is that it brings us together, Poole added, and this show is a way to immerse the refugees in the local community.
“It’s a way that we can all identify as human beings, as Missoulians, and the refugees in Missoula really are just that — they’re Missoulians now. So being a part of a gallery opening, being a part of something that is very visual that people will get to see, I hope that it’s a great reminder that we’re all Missoulians."