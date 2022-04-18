Corky Clairmont: Making prints starts on site

The locations around Missoula’s core that fed into Corwin “Corky” Clairmont’s latest series of 10 prints aren’t necessarily the ones you might see in a tourism campaign.

One is as nondescript as a spot along the railroad tracks looking toward the North Hills. Another is an alley.

The prints aren’t a travel guide either, he says, and that’s the point.

“When you select the site randomly ahead of time you won’t know what you find when you get there,” Clairmont said. "Every place has importance, and no place is necessarily more important than any other place."

Salish-Kootenai artist Clairmont, who founded the art department at Salish Kootenai College, has been working in unconventional ways throughout his career. He began in Montana, then went to California State University for his master’s degree. He stayed there, working in printmaking, conceptual and installation art until 1984, when he returned home.

For over a week, he’s been making prints at the University of Montana’s Matrix Press, in collaboration with UM faculty and art students. It's part of a program between UM and the Missoula Art Museum that brings Indigenous printmakers to campus to create new work, in this case a series of 10 prints, with 10 editions each.

Working together on site

The prints combine personal and cultural symbols of Clairmont’s, along with drawings made by members of their group on-site. The collaborations are then developed together in the print shop.

“We’re always exchanging and collaborating, so for me it’s more of a part of life,” he said.

Going out on locations in a systematically random fashion might sound unusual at first, but not within Clairmont’s way of making art. For “Two-Headed Arrow/The Tar Sands Project,” he traveled from Missoula to the Athabasca Tar Sands in Alberta, Canada. The photographs and material he gathered at specific sites along the way became a museum exhibition and catalog.

The prints started with Clairmont drawing a one-mile grid on an area encompassing, at the upper Northwest corner, Ogren Park at Allegiance Field. In the upper Northeast, the lower Rattlesnake. The southern border extends along South Avenue from the Southside Lions Park to green space on Mount Sentinel.

Next, he numbered the grid and drew 10 numbers at random. Each artist got a numbered grid square to explore.

On the second Thursday of April, just before the sudden revisitation of winter, they set out for the areas and picked sites that might represent that area, he said.

Clairmont was joined by Jason Clark, the school’s 2D art technician, printmaker and an adjunct professor, and art students Crystal McCallie and Tanya Gardner.

They brought transparencies that fit within frames, the kind made for screens in home windows. All four drew right on the transparencies, with markers and paint.

“We basically each got a marker or a paintbrush and took a side of the screen, and just started documenting things underneath it, whether it was the landscape or some architecture,” McCallie said.

In one case, they turned broken-up asphalt into subtle background texture. Other sources might include the metal on a sidewalk curb, the view of Waterworks Hill with the tracks below and a “No Parking” sign, the tile on the floor of the Missoula County Courthouse contrasted with curving lines from columns or entrances. Over by Ogren Park, they captured an image of longtime baseball booster Hal Fraser and the spokes of a bike wheel.

The base drawings complete, they returned to the printmaking studio and began screen-printing those drawings onto dyed paper, along with symbols.

They set out to make 10 prints, in editions of 10 in about a week, and the full group included Matrix director James Bailey and art student Dagny Walton.

The symbols include Xs and Os along with bitterroot silhouettes and a double-headed arrow.

The Xs can refer to “X marks the spot,” Clairmont said, or the signature that his ancestors would have used to sign documents. The “double-headed arrow” signifies a T-intersection, indicating a critical choice ahead, or arrows as a tool to hunt.

Late last week, Clairmont was cutting out symbols in black paper from the silhouette of animals that will become partially translucent shadows to be imposed over the latticework of the line drawings. The “shadowing” will represent animals that still come through the area, he said, such as bears, eagles, ravens and coyotes. They also represent ancestors.

“They were here for tens of thousands of years," he said, "so the shadow in essence brings us their spirit back, represents their spirit still being here.”

Final steps

Working with Clairmont has been positive for the students. They've been “learning, constantly learning,” Gardner said, while screen-printing sheets of paper with custom QR codes.

Taking inspiration from artist Molly Murphy Adams, they’ve generated the codes for each piece that will point people toward a page with photographs and more information about the sites.

In other projects, he’s incorporated pictures and other documentation in the work itself. The QR codes are a way to include them in a different way.

The final works will be posted on the Matrix site, matrixpress.org.

The last touch is another double-arrow symbol, which they’re going to cut out from the final editions, leaving a silhouette. They’ll take the portions they removed back to their respective sites and leave them there.

“We just have to make good decisions about our environment,” Clairmont said. It’s apparent that society has “made too many bad decisions in the past about how we treat things, and we're not going to have a place to live if we keep exploiting and making bad choices.”

