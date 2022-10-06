Creature feature: Missoula Monster Project returns to the ZACC

At first glance, the monsters set to line the walls of the Zootown Arts Community Center through the month of October appear to have little in common. Except, perhaps, that more than a few feel “emotional” and “like to go to the mall.”

“There’s some teen angst from these kindergartners this year,” said ZACC “monster wrangler” Terra Honaker.

For the eighth year running, monsters are creeping and crawling from the minds of students and onto the walls of the ZACC for the Missoula Monster Project. Besides being one of the nonprofit’s biggest fundraisers of the year, organizers say it’s an opportunity to bring the community together in an art show that’s accessible for everyone — creative kindergartners to amateur art collectors alike.

Interest in the event has grown with each year, said ZACC gallery director Patricia Thornton. She’s helped lead the project since its inception. In 2021, Thornton said the line to view the monsters on opening night stretched out the door and down the block.

“It takes the whole community to make this thing run,” Thornton said. “It’s just been wonderful to see how popular it is.”

The gallery is set to open as part of First Friday celebrations on Oct. 7 at 5 p.m. and is free to the public.

The project

Each year, organizers partner with a rotation of three classes of Missoula kindergartners, where fine art teachers coach students through the process of dreaming up and drawing a monster. Then, Thornton said students give their monsters some quirky characteristics, like what they like to eat or how they feel.

ZACC gallery and print shop manager Delaney Wascherol said patterns often emerge in the kindergartners’ creations, which might help explain this crop of monsters’ love of shopping.

“Last year, there were a lot of monsters from Paris,” Wascherol said. “I bought one — but it was one of about 15 who lived in Paris.”

In April and May, students from Chief Charlo, Franklin and Lowell elementary schools designed the more than 170 monsters that adult artists from Missoula and beyond brought to life in their medium of choice.

Before they adorn the main gallery walls, the monsters are sorted on storage room shelves, a colorful mob of stuffed, painted and bejeweled beasts. Thornton showed off one monster, designed by Chief Charlo student Sloan, that likes “Stranger Things,” ice cream and — of course — the mall.

Renowned Missoula artist Courtney Blazon placed Sloan’s monster in a painted version of the Starcourt Mall from the hit Netflix show alongside Steve and Robin in full “Scoops Ahoy” uniform.

Thornton said Blazon has participated in each monster project — and she’s not the only high-caliber artist this year. Van Buren Street muralist Lillian Nelson, ceramics artist Krissy Ramirez and Carousel for Missoula carver John Thompson are among names art aficionados may recognize.

“There are people who covet certain artists,” Thornton said. “They’ll come in the day before or when we’re hanging them and try to get us to sell them the pieces.”

Thornton said the students’ parents always get first dibs on purchasing the monsters, which start at $50 and climb from there. Some pieces have sold for hundreds.

But a requirement that all submitted monsters fit in an 8-by-8-inch space helps keep prices affordable, Thornton said. She said the funds raised from business sponsorships and monster purchases contribute to youth scholarships for ZACC summer camps. This year, organizers hope to raise $25,000.

The partnerships

Finding an adult artist for each of the 172 monsters may sound like a tall order, but Thornton said birthday-party-planner turned “monster wrangler” Terra Honaker’s efforts made that easy this year.

After the initial request for artists went live earlier this year, Honaker said they filled every spot in fewer than two weeks. When a dozen artists later dropped out, the ZACC received more than 50 emails in just 10 hours with requests from community members to “rescue” the monsters.

“We really appreciate our rescue workers,” Honaker said.

Thornton said the goal of each iteration of the project is to find a “home” for every monster. In all, the ZACC has sold more than 3,000 of the creatures.

It’s teamwork between the staff, schools and community that Thornton said makes the Missoula Monster Project a reality each year. And, she said the idea is spreading.

Thornton said she recently received an email from a woman in Spokane who said she wanted to participate this year, but couldn’t because she’d started a monster project of her own.

“It’s always one of the most fun and exciting shows of the year,” Thornton said. “It’s just an event that brings out the giggles in everybody.”