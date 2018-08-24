For guitar fans, the Crown Guitar Festival has its share of must-see players.
Virtuoso Pat Martino, who's never played in Montana before, will bring his trio. Martino, now in his '70s, is considered one of the best living jazz guitarists.
If you're a fan of roots music, Rusty Young of pioneering country-rock band Poco will bring his pedal steel up North and show how the complex instrument is played. Classical fans will be here for SoloDuo, an Italian combo.
Yet the week-long gathering in Bigfork opens on Tuesday with two keyboard players: Edgar Winter, who recorded "Frankenstein" with his brother Johnny back in 1972, and Cory Henry, who founded Grammy-winning jazz-funk group Snarky Puppy in the 2000s and is now pursuing a solo career.
There's a thread tying together the age ranges and backgrounds of the performers, according to Steve Anderson, the executive director of the Crown Foundation.
The theme is "#whyIplay," he said, and the goal is help the workshop attendees "kick their game up and focus on improving a key piece of their whole performance," he said.
Next week, the public can see concerts in the evening. During the daytime, the performers will work with student performers who come from around the country, and some internationally. Between 65 and 100 attend each year, depending on whether the festival overlaps with the start of school and the workshop performers.
Most of the scholarship students come from Montana at the request of sponsors, he said.
Anderson said students, who often spend hours a day practicing on their own, will have much to learn from keyboard players like Winter and Henry, who can teach them about how they work with guitarists in their bands and approach composition, arrangement and performance.
Students will probably have many questions for Nathan East, a bass player who's flying in between tours with Eric Clapton.
To select the performers, Anderson and partner David Berman, a retired music industry executive, invite and interview between 50 and 60 potential guests. Once they're here, they need to be accessible to participants the entire time, not just drop in and perform, he said, which takes "a certain kind of person and musician."
The motto is that once players arrive in Bigfork, whether students, faculty or artists, "everybody checks their ego at the gate," he said, which creates a different atmosphere considering the typically competitive nature of the instrument.