From 8:30 p.m. onward, catch Dee Fleming, Andy Poxon, Matt Campbell, Port Nugent, Isaiah Seliskar and more at the Garden Bar in Bigfork.

Free festival opening party at Marina Cay resort, 3-6 p.m., with Jessica Lechner (Billings singer-songwriter), Raveis Kole (Bellingham singer-songwriters); Brooks Robinson (Crown alum) with Valley Lopez (Missoula) and Emmett Aschim (Kalispell), and more.

IF YOU GO

Ninth annual Crown Guitar Festival runs from Tuesday-Saturday, Aug. 28-Sept. 1, at the Flathead Lake Lodge. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with food, beverages and outdoor music. Concerts start at 7 p.m. execpt Saturday, which has 4 p.m. concerts and a 6 p.m. start time. All the shows take place under a big tent.

Concert tickets are $40 for adults and $20 for ages $18 and under in advance, with $5 extra at the gate.

A transferable pass for all the nightly concerts is $200. Go to crownguitarfest.tix.com or call 855-855-5900.

Here's a schedule of the nightly concerts that are open to the public. For information on workshops, head to crownguitarfest.org.

Tuesday, Aug. 28:

Edgar Winter Band, Cory Henry (organ)

Winter's been a staple of classic-rock radio since the early 1970s and helped develop some keyboards with Yamaha. Henry, meanwhile, has become a celebrated solo act since leaving jazz-funk combo Snarky Puppy.

Wednesday, Aug. 29:

Pat Martino Trio; Lee Ritenour (guitar) with Nathan East (bass)

Martino is one of the most respected jazz guitarists alive. Ritenour, a veteran session guitarist who started out in the 1970s, will perform with East, bass player for Eric Clapton. The two co-founded Fourplay, a jazz quartet.

Thursday, Aug. 30:

Rusty Young and Poco with Justin Townes Earle and Guthrie Brown

Young co-founded Poco, an Americana band that debuted in the late 1960s. Earle, son of Steve Earle, has carved out a successful career. Opener Guthrie Brown, a Montana native, is starting out his career in Nashville.

Friday, Aug. 31:

"Stars and Rising Stars"

At this free concert, workshop students and the pro-level faculty play together.

Saturday, Sept. 1:

Three sets with SoloDuo (Italian classical guitar), Liz Longely (songwriter), and Jim Messina and the Good Road Band with Poco and Young.

SoloDuo are returning after a standing-ovation concert last year. Longely, a Berkelee College of Music grad, is a working singer-songwriter. Messina, a member of Poco, will bring his new group, the Good Road Band, and play with Rusty Young.