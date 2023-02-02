The final two candidates for curator at the Montana Museum of Art & Culture will visit campus in the coming weeks for interviews, and will each deliver a public lecture.

Joshua Gamma will speak at 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, in Eck Hall, Liberal Arts Building, Room 11.

Siera Hyte’s talk is 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, in McGill Hall 210.

Both will speak on the topic, “My Ideal Exhibition at the MMAC.” The lecture portion will run for about 30-45 minutes, leaving time for questions, for about an hour total.

These two were selected after a national search yielded 13 applicants for the job, a University of Montana staff position.

Rafael Chacón, the MMAC’s director, said it’s more common for candidates for academic jobs to give public presentations, but they felt because the MMAC curator job is prominent and crosses over between academic programs that it’s warranted. For the public, the lectures are a chance to “get some folks in the community to hear them speak and help us with their feedback,” he said.

The MMAC is in the midst of the largest transition in its history – a move into its first dedicated home. Construction of a new 17,000-square-foot building is underway in the parking lot near the Fitness and Recreation Center and the Adams Center. The three-level structure will have enough gallery space for year-round exhibitions drawn from its Permanent Collection, which numbers around 11,000 objects that are now mostly held in storage.

By mid-August, Chacon said they hope to be able to begin moving into the building, located in the parking lot between the Adams Center and the PAR/TV Building, and open in late September in time for Homecoming.

An announcement about the curator job could be made by the end of the month, according to Peggy Nesbitt, the search committee chair and the managing director of personnel and operations in the College of Arts and Media.

The committee also includes Ted Hughes, interim curator; Leslie Van Stavern Millar, a longtime Missoula-area artist; Betsy Bach, a UM professor emeritus; Dagny Walton, a UM student in the School of Visual and Media Arts; Cathryn Mallory, an arts professor; and Marissa Badzioch, program coordinator for the school and the museum.

Joshua Gamma

Based in Baltimore, Maryland, Gamma has worked since 2008 as an independent curator, creative director, designer and artist-illustrator. His resume lists curation of 20 exhibitions; more than 60 public programs ranging from panels and workshops to lectures and performances; publication writing and design experience and more. During that span, he’s worked with a variety of projects around Baltimore and Austin, including art and a multidisciplinary community radio project called Transceiver Radio.

He holds bachelor’s degrees in studio art and design from the University of Texas at Austin; and a master’s in curatorial practice from the Maryland Institute College of Art; and served in the U.S. Army in Afghanistan.

Siera Hyte

Hyte is the assistant curator of modern and contemporary art at the Colby College Museum of Art in Waterville, Maine. She’s held that position since November 2021, serving before that as a curatorial fellow from February to November of that year.

From 2019-2020, Hyte was an education assistant at the Missoula Art Museum for its programs, including its Fifth-Grade Art Experience and worked on rural and tribal outreach in addition to local schools.

She has a bachelor’s in performance and writing from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, and an MFA in studio art from the University of Texas at Austin.