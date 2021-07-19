Dana Gallery: Artist demonstrates process on an 8-foot painting

Moore’s concepts of impressionism are rooted in art school education and his own trial-and-error techniques that he now teaches, some of which were based in his color-blindness. (To him, a rainbow appears as yellow and blue.)

Pointing to the photo he’s working from, with its foreground of trees and a mountain in back, he said, “I’m just dealing with shape. The brain deciphers it, but I just have to get the right value of harmonious color into this dynamic silhouette,” he said.

To illustrate for some gallery visitors, he took the photo and zoomed in until a section of somewhat homogenous rock was nothing but huge pixels in purple, gray and green.

He has five main relationships to consider in this scene — the sky, the mountain, the foliage, the ground plane and the vertical plane. “If I make it clear, and then get a progression of color within those separate values, those masses, then it will read at a distance, and close up it will be interesting just like those pixels,” he said.

Someone asked him whether color-blindness was a “disability” for a painter, and he said that while it was and sometimes still is difficult, it reminded him of the Bible verse, "count it all joy when you fall into various trials.”