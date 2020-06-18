Dana Gallery tries out online auction to aid its artists during COVID

“At first I was hesitant, because I didn’t think that many artists would be interested in an auction of their works that could be as low or lower than the original price to the gallery. I was wrong because virtually every artist we contacted thought it was a great idea and was more than happy to become involved,” Dana wrote in an email.

The works range from a piece by Kevin Red Star titled, “Crow Indian Horse Tipi” to a heavily impasto’ed tepee by Kira Fercho.

Meyer said some younger artists like Clay Pape will have smaller works paired as a two-for-one. Some older works include prints by late Missoula legends such as Rudy Autio and Jay Rummel.

This summer marks the 25th anniversary for the gallery, now the oldest in Missoula. Dana, a photographer himself, initially was interested in selling that medium alone. Photographs proved a more difficult sale for collectors, and they shifted toward paintings, the genre for which they’re primarily known.

(Dana had looked at selling the gallery last year but the deal fell apart.)