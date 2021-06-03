Dana's 'Our Town' asks artists for interpretation of home

Owner Dudley Dana said it’s similar to their prior “Icons of the West” group shows. From the nature of the call, he’d expected more urban buildings, but they received many scenes that depict the landscapes, outskirts or disappearing parts of communities.

For instance, Todd Smith painted a local landmark in the process of deconstruction in “The Merc Still Shines.”

While the idea feels timely, it had been floating around in the gallery for three years, Dana said. Last year, Tiffany Carpenter, a sales associate, took the lead and pushed for it to come together. They advertised around the state starting last year to get outside Missoula.

Hall was pleased with the variety in both artists and subjects including less-familiar names, she said.

“This town is full of amazing artists and I thought it was pretty neat to see more people represented,” she said. As an example, she mentioned Casey Opstad’s painting of Mount Jumbo, with its mix of abstract and linear interpretation.