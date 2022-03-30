'Dance in Concert' returns to Montana Theatre with original work

The phrase “in concert” has taken on special meaning for this year’s “Dance in Concert” at the University of Montana.

It’s the final dance performance of the academic year for the School of Theatre and Dance, and the one that typically takes place on the proscenium stage of the Montana Theatre, where the producers have access to the full staff for costumes, scenic design, lighting and sound.

Due to the pandemic, though, it hasn’t happened since December 2019.

“A lot of students in the program have not performed on this stage,” said Brooklyn Draper, an assistant professor of dance. Some students haven’t even had a chance to dance without masks.

Julia Duarte, a sophomore majoring in dance and art, is grateful to be working on an old-fashioned stage production again.

“I feel lucky that I get to have this connection with all of the people that I’m performing with, especially because dance is so physical,” Duarte said. "It has been quite a while since we were able to connect with each other in that sense."

The program, which runs March 31-April 2, features six pieces by UM faculty, guest artists and a solo piece by Duarte. They’ve been developing the pieces for months ahead of the show. Choreography is a process and the style and aesthetic of a piece change, Draper said.

“As producers, we ask these guest artists, and trust their work,” Draper said.

They are presenting a special piece, “In my perfect world v3.0,” that was developed here in Missoula with visiting artist Ishmael Houston-Jones, an acclaimed artist, dancer, choreographer and more.

Bella Kasper, a senior studying dance and psychology, said it was an open, improvisational collaboration, born out of dancing six hours a day for a week, during a residency before the semester began.

He wanted to hear their thoughts on the world, which were woven into the piece itself. He asked them to write 10 ideas down that complete the sentence, “In my perfect world … ” The responses, which at one point are spoken en masse, are serious and outright silly.

In several sections, the dancers follow a set of prompts — they move around until they make eye contact with someone, then are paired together. Others must unravel or interrupt the matches. In one sequence, they move across the full expanse of the stage to the sound of keyboards and strings, meeting and striking poses in seemingly unpredictable combinations.

“It’s a completely different experience every time, and it’s super-based off of how we’re feeling, and our connection to each other,” Kasper said.

It depends on the audience, too. The school brought the piece to the American College Dance Association’s regional conference this year, where they presented it for a full house of fellow dancers, which had a different level of energy. While dancing for peers can be nerve-wracking as much as it is rewarding, she said they understand the play, risk and vulnerability and “absolute joy.”

“It’s sometimes hard for people to get why we do this,” she said.

One piece demonstrates how the landscape isn’t solely a subject for visual artists. In choreographer Faith Morrison’s “Mountain Divide,” four dancers are set against a backdrop of video recordings of high mountain streams, meadows or shots looking upward, all seen courtesy of a large-scale projection screen. The camera doesn’t move, but the foliage shifts and shudders in the wind, placing them in an active scene.

Morrison, an adjunct faculty member who directs the Creative Pulse summer program, generated movements that match the emotional timbre of the mountains, both its solitude and quiet vitality. The dancers are often in mirroring pairs, arranged like a diamond. In one section, a dancer takes a solo in which her slow, deliberate movements seem to mimic the growth of plant life.

Draper’s “Remind me of my beginnings,” created in collaboration with the dancers, boasts electronic music, an active projection of a cityscape and lowered “light bulbs.”

In associate professor Heidi Jones Eggert’s closing piece, “Muse,” the dancers aren’t alone on stage — behind them, Erica Hitzman works on a live painting on a large abstract canvas. Their movements and the brush strokes are set to rhythms by a percussion duo, Tom Berich and William Baltz.

Duarte choreographed and performed her solo piece, “Baianá,” set to and named after a kinetic song by the Brazilian group Barbatuques. Duarte, a sophomore major in dance and art who is interested in pursuing choreography, began developing this piece in a Creative Practice course in the fall semester. She’d had the song in mind for a while already, and began working on a piece that drew on her Afro-Brazilian roots (she grew up in Brazil), mixing traditional dance elements with modern and contemporary training.

Duarte, who also is a part of the ensemble in Eggert’s piece, said she’s grateful to have faces in the crowd again, too, as dance is demanding and tiring.

“I always feel like the audience really gives me energy,” she said.

