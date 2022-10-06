Dance on Location moves art out of theater, onto campus

Georgia Littig, a choreographer and dancer, doesn’t often run into misconceptions about contemporary modern dance so much. More often, people need an introduction.

One remedy is a site-specific production called Dance On Location by the School of Theatre and Dance at the University of Montana, set for this Saturday.

To Littig, the beautiful part is that “people are going to be just randomly meandering on campus, without knowledge of the show, and get a snippet of maybe what this world looks like."

At a Thursday morning rehearsal, Littig’s five dancers from a Creative Practice I course performed unison movements — leaning, bowing, gesturing with raised arms, leaping, and running the length of the path from Main Hall toward the center of the Oval.

They moved to the tune of “In Re Don Giovanni,” by composer Michael Nyman, which bears a robotic pulse and an upbeat melody that doesn't betray its source — a piece of music from Mozart’s opera.

During the run-throughs, the grass on the Oval was still wet and the sun was just starting to crack over Mount Sentinel, a preview of an unusually warm show date. When Littig performed as a freshman, they were dancing in frozen winds.

By the show time on Oct. 8 at 2 p.m., it will likely hit the 70s. Audiences can meet up at the Mansfield Library, and then take a walking loop. The suggested donation is $10.

The performers are freshmen and sophomores from the Creative Practice I course. There are six choreographers: three faculty, one student and two guest choreographers.

Littig is one of the latter. She graduated with her Bachelor of Arts in choreography and performance last spring from UM, which has the only dance program in the state. At the end of the year, she’s headed to England to study for a master’s degree at London Contemporary Dance School.

The locations can play into the choices. Assistant professor Brooklyn Draper picked the practice field for her scrimmage-themed “Pink Pelvis: The Football Rock Show,” complete with pink wigs and outfits and a 1980s classic by a Bitterroot resident.

Littig went for the Oval, since it’s a transitional place, and felt like the opposite of a pristine stage setting.

Plus, she could send her five dancers running, a reminder that dance is art but physically demanding. But as the triply enthusiastic title of “katydids!!!” indicates, she crafted a fun, playful work that imitates dancing bugs on a long field.

Regarding the lighter tone, she said that she and her peers “take dance very seriously, and we love it.” Whimsical choreography can be a chance to show that directly to audiences in a public space where they might not expect to see dance. The performances typically tend to pick up passersby along the way as the loop progresses.

Anyone walking along the Kim Williams Trail might wonder what’s spontaneously happening in that stand of trees in the RiverBowl. Eight dancers swarmed around in a circle, or formed into lines, bounded by and sometimes leaning on lengths of twine strung around the trunks.

The concept, which is very site-specific, came to Faith Morrison, a dance faculty member, when she was scouting for spots and saw the grove. She’d been reading recently about ways that trees can “communicate” through roots and fungi. The string could be that connection, and the student dancers a means of visualizing it. She said it’s a true collaboration with the dancers — she brought the initial phrase work and then they worked through it together while talking about the themes.

“We’ve been playing with this idea of connection and also community support through connection, like the trees have,” she said.

Site-specific work means dealing with what happens around the site. One day, the nearby construction site for the Montana Museum of Art & Culture was audible as jack-hammers did their work.

That aside, the stand has been a choreographic retreat in plain sight.

“Everyone still said it felt like this sort of oasis from the chaos of the world,” she said.