Two dancers perform live on a stage. Back in your seat, you'll naturally have favorite portions of choreography. What happens, though, if they ask you to vote for your favorite? How does that change your thought process as you watch the dances unfold?
That's the open-ended question behind "Choose One," a dance-theater piece by Brooke McNamara and Lauren Beale. The duo have been performing together since 2011 or so, when they developed this piece as their thesis project.
"Every audience member has a different experience of how they're resonating with one of us or not," McNamara said.
The reactions are as different as you can imagine. When they performed it for their peers and friends and family, some people cried. In audiences of strangers, some people refused to vote. Or they returned their vote card with a peace sign or an explanation of why they didn't vote at all. Some are more blase. One person came up to Beale and casually told her they voted for McNamara. Another whispered, "'Just so you know, I voted for you,'" McNamara said.
People want to talk about it so badly that the evening-length show now includes a talk portion at the end. It will again this weekend, when the two perform it at the University of Montana as the season-opener for Bare Bait Dance, a contemporary modern company based on campus.
Joy French, the founder and artistic director of Bare Bait, said she thought the concept poses interesting questions about how to engage with audiences who have seen a variety of performances.
"One of the ways we do that is by offering them an experience that feels really honest and ask them to be a part of it," she said. Each audience member is "vitally important" and has a role to play themselves.
** **
The show opens with an interactive installation, where the audience will get to know the performers in the lobby.
At the outset, the audience is told they'll have to vote at the end, but they aren't given any criteria. McNamara said that "they could choose who they think is the better dancer, they could choose who they think is prettier." They objectify themselves, too. It brings in the politics of being female, how we navigate the world in terms of getting what we want, what strategies do we use to get attention and get chosen, and get resources and get position and get power. In that way, I think people are really invited to look at their own mind."
The competition runs through light-hearted and serious sections, and various styles of dance: "extravagant 1980s jazz dance moves" and Chaplinesque slapstick and into more tragic territory, like an intimate duet.
Given the need to vote by the end, McNamara said audience members will have to analyze their own thought process while watching the show.
Beale said the questions can run deep: "How do they align with my values? Do they look like me, do they not look like me? Do they talk like me, do I identify with their struggle, or not identify with their struggle?" Inevitably the questions point back to the audience member. "People have to deal with themselves," she said.
The performers, too, have to deal with themselves.
"It's a real ego-devastating experience at the end of the show for one of us," Beale said.
Here's the rest of the season lineup. For season ticket information, go to barebaitdance.org.
Springboard 2018 (Nov. 9-18)
Bare Bait, now in its eighth season, is bringing back its annual choreographers' showcase for the first time in several years. French said that with the departure of co-director Kelly Bouma, she's focusing this year on Bare Bait's core strengths. Guest artists and members of the company will present short original pieces of work. Two of the new choreographers are Jeremy Sher, who created the popular "Dirty Sexy Chocolate Show," and actor Jeff Medley, who worked with BBD on "The Humanist."
Kinetoscope 6 (Jan. 19-20)
The film festival spotlights the genre of dance film, a genre that combines dance and choreography into an art form of its own. Kinetoscope was originally culled from a festival in Colorado, but has grown into an event unto itself. So far, about 50 films have been submitted, with more expected. The movies will screen at the Roxy Theater.
"Dance, Words, Dance" (March 14-23)
French, who teaches at UM, is choreographing yet another original evening-length production to close out the season. For "Dance, Words, Dance," she's examining ways to work with text and spoken word. She plans to put out an open call for submissions from writers, whether students or seasoned ones, in three categories: Montana-specific stories, personal writing, and a grab bag. They can be anything from short poems to a chapter.
Once she's combed through the submissions, she plans to find a "through-line" for choreography and direction. Some pieces might end up spoken aloud, projected on a screen, or be interpreted into wordless movement.