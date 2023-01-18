Dance piece brings theater, humor to story of media overload

A stunning, two-person theatrical dance performance in the flavor of divine comedy is hitting the stage at Westside Theater.

If you go "PaperPieces" runs this weekend at the Westside Theater. Show times are 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, and 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21. For tickets or more information, go to thewestsidetheater.com

The show, titled "PaperPieces," is choreographed and performed by Nicole Wolcott, an independent choreographer and dance artist with a knack for comedic dance theatrics. While Wolcott will be the only dancer on stage for the show, she will be accompanied by Omar Zubair, a New York-based composer.

Zubair has created for big names like Lady Gaga and Madonna and also helped create sound for the internationally renowned New York theater company, The Wooster Group.

Together, Zubair and Wolcott will bring to life a moving and yet hilarious story of what it is like to move through the world in a time of information overload and the constant bombardment of bad news. Wolcott describes the piece as something like a dream, where the audience is gently thrown from mini-episode to mini-episode.

“I go through a lot of cinematic cuts,” Wolcott said. “All of the sudden we’re in a new scene but you’re not lost. You’re right there with me.”

While Wolcott will be the only warm-bodied dancer on stage, she will not be entirely alone either. There will also be paper – lots of it.

“The paper itself is a partner in the dance,” Wolcott said. “It is a snowglobe that I am caught up in. It’s tossing me around. It’s my foundation.”

Having the extra element on stage makes it feel less like a one-person performance, Wolcott said.

“Luckily, I’m not just relating to myself,” Wolcott said. “The paper is its own entity. You could say it’s more like a duet.”

The show was created in 2017, when Wolcott was living in New York and it was inspired by a time of solitude and reckoning with her relationship to media and the daily news. The paper on the stage during the performance is a way to create that metaphor of dealing with these often strange times.

This will be the show’s Montana debut, but Wolcott and Zubair have performed the piece together numerous times in New York, where it received praise for both its humor and relatability.

“Modern dance can touch on more of the dark things in life if it’s going to be dance theater,” Wolcott said. “So having the ability to laugh at ourselves, people seem to really grab onto that.”

Despite being around for five years, the show is far from static. While there are tightly choreographed pieces, Wolcott also left room for improvisation that makes it a unique experience for each audience. The changes within the show are often born out of changes in Wolcott’s own life. Because of that space for evolution, Wolcott says the piece tends to be a changing reflection of where she is in her life now.

Part of that improvisation is shared with Zubair, who at times will be creating and composing in real-time and in response to Wolcott’s performance on stage.

“I think it’s very important for the dance to come first and the music to build itself, to tailor itself around the dance,” Zubair said. “Because of that, I and the sound are interacting with Nicole and reacting to the choices Nicole makes.”

Zubair will be creating more than just music, Wolcott said. He will also be working with a full sound score that includes recording of Wolcott and other fun sound bites from commercials and other real-world sources.

“To say that you’re coming to see a dance is limiting,” Wolcott said. “It’s a production.”