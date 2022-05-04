'Daughter of a Lost Bird' to screen on World Channel, stream online

“Daughter of a Lost Bird,” a documentary about a Missoula woman’s journey to reconnect with her Indigenous mother, who put her up for adoption, will be available for wider viewing this week.

The movie will screen as part of the series “America ReFramed” on the World Channel on Thursday, May 5, at 6 p.m. MDT. Afterward, the episode will be available for streaming on worldchannel.org, the channel’s YouTube and PBS platforms including PBS.org and the PBS Video app, which are available for most streaming devices, according to a news release.

The film centers on Kendra Mylnechuk, who was raised in Missoula by a white family who adopted her. She and director Brooke Swaney Pepion (Blackfeet-Salish) of Polson track down her mother, April (Lummi), who was separated from her parents as a child. With those two stories, the film provides context on the U.S. government’s forced adoption program.

The movie had its Montana premiere at the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival in February.

On Twitter Spaces on May 5 at 5 p.m., Swaney will join leaders from the community to discuss the effects of adoption on Indigenous families and how communities are advocating for justice and tribal sovereignty, according to the release.

Follow “@worldchannel” on Twitter to join up.

