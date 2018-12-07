Museums
Bigfork Art and Cultural Center, 525 Electric Ave., Bigfork, 406-837-6927, bigforkculture.org: In December: Holiday Artisan Market.
Hockaday Museum of Art, 302 Second Ave. E., Kalispell, 406-755-5268, hockadaymuseum.org: Through Feb. 23: "50 Works for 50 Years: The Hockaday Collection."
Montana Museum of Art and Culture, Meloy and Paxson galleries, PAR/TV Center, University of Montana, 243-2019, umt.edu/montanamuseum. Through Feb. 16: "Between Wisdom and Knowledge: Contemporary Native American Art." Through June 15: "The William A. Clark Collection: A Homecoming." Hours: Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday, 12-3 p.m.; Thursday, Friday: 12-6 p.m.
Museum of the Plains Indian, 19 Museum Loop Road, Browning, 406-338-2230.
Ninepipes Museum of Early Montana, 69316 Highway 93, Charlo, 644-3435, ninepipesmuseum.org. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays.
Galleries
4 Ravens Gallery, 248 N. Higgins Ave., 406-317-1543, 4ravensgallery@gmail.com: In December: "Celebrating the Season" handmade gifts; representing approximately 70 artists from Montana. First Friday, Dec. 7, 5-8 p.m.
Agate Downtown Salon and Gallery, 212 E. Main St., 926-1393: First Friday, Dec. 7, 5 p.m. featuring art by Marlo Crocifisso and music by Ethan Ryan of Keema & The Keepsakes.
Artists’ Shop, 127 N. Higgins Ave., 406-543-6393, missoulaartistsshop.com: Through Jan. 31: "The Art of Silk," works by Georgine Lisa Archer. Artist's reception, Dec. 7, 5-8 p.m. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday-Sunday.
Brunswick Gallery, 223 W. Railroad St., 721-0591: First Friday, Dec. 7, 5 p.m. featuring a variety of work by artists Christopher Frandsen, Kristi Hager and Leslie Van Stavern Millar including oil paintings, watercolor and gouache paintings, prints, photographs and postcards.
Ceretana Studios, 801 Sherwood St.: First Friday, Dec. 7, 6 p.m., featuring works by D.L. Johnson and others.
The Clay Studio of Missoula, 1106 Hawthorne St. Unit A, 406-543-0509, theclaystudioofmissoula.org: Through Dec. 22: Holiday sale and exhibition featuring work by current and past Clay Studio residents, local and national artists. Friday, Dec. 7, 5:30-9 p.m.
Dana Gallery, 246 N. Higgins Ave., 721-3154: First Friday, Dec. 7, 5-8 p.m. Featuring new work by the gallery's artists.
Frame of Mind, 1706 Brooks St., 406-549-8589, frameofmindmt.com: Works by Mary Beth Percival and Monte Dolack. Hours: Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
FrontierSpace, in the alley between Sushi Hana and Thomas Meagher Bar on West Pine Street, frontierspace.org: First Friday opening, Dec. 7, 5-9 p.m. featuring "Phases" by UM post-baccalaureate students Jess Tommeraasen and Bri Shores.
Gallery 709 in Montana Art and Framing, 709 Ronan St., 406-541-7100, montanaart.com. First Friday, Dec. 7, 5-9 p.m., featuring "Daydreams," new paintings and mixed-media sculpture by Barbara Morrison.
Murphy-Jubb Fine Art, 210 N. Higgins Ave., 406-728-7050, kendahljanjubb.com. In December: Annual Christmas show, with new watercolor art by Kendahl Jan Jubb, acrylic by paintings of downtown Missoula by M. Scott Miller, watercolors of the Missoula Valley by James Hoffmann and pastel paintings and oil paintings by Arthur “Kip” Herring. 2019 Kendahl calendars are now available. First Friday, Dec. 7. Hours: Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Off Center Gallery of the Art Annex, UM., 243-4181: UM Ceramics Artists Group's 33rd annual holiday sale and art exhibition, Dec. 7-9, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Ohrmann Museum and Gallery, two miles south of Drummond on Highway 1. Usually open. Featuring paintings, wood, metal and bronze sculptures by Bill Ohrmann and metal sculptures by John Ohrmann.
Radius Gallery, 114 E. Main St., 406-541-7070, radiusgallery.com. Through Dec. 24: Fifth annual Holiday Show featuring affordable art by more than 100 artists from across the region and beyond. First Friday, Dec. 7, 4-8 p.m.
Art on view
Bad Goat Workshop, 1301 Scott St. Suite B, 493-1498: First Friday, Dec. 7, 5 p.m., featuring finely crafted furniture, home items and unique wood creations.
Bathing Beauties, 501 S. Higgins Ave.: First Dec. 7, 5-8 p.m., featuring the fourth annual Jeanne Auen Memorial Fundraiser. One-hundred percent of proceeds from sale of handcrafted jewelry made by local Missoula artists will benefit the Missoula Food Bank & Community Center.
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Montana Properties, 314 N. Higgins Ave.: First Friday, Dec. 7, 5-8 p.m., featuring an artist retrospective. Each First Friday artist who exhibited work in 2018 selected a piece to include in a winter gallery show. Artists include Diane Stewart, Laura Verhaeghe, Teresa Garland Warner, Barbara Morrison, the Artists of Opportunity, Judith Wright, Dennis “Ace” Sloan, Laura Blue Palmer, Missoula Architecture and Design, John Fecteau.
Bernice's Bakery, 190 S. Third St. W.: In December: "Winter in Missoula from the Dreaming Chair," mixed media by B.MartiNez. First Friday opening, Dec. 7, 5-8 p.m.
Betty's Divine, 509 S. Higgins Ave., 721-4777: First Friday, Dec. 7, 5-8 p.m. featuring embroidery works by Beth Rademan and Macy McQuilkin.
Bridge Pizza, 600 S. Higgins Ave., 406-542-0002: Jay Rummel’s trilogy of prints, “Lady from Missoula County,” “Road to the Buffalo” and “When First Unto Came to this Country.” Monte Dolack’s original movie posters circa 1973.
Butterfly Herbs, 232 N. Higgins Ave. In December: "Mushroom," block prints celebrating the curious and fascinating world of fungus by David Miles Lusk.
China Woods, 716 Dickens, 406-550-2511: Through Christmas: Selection of Chinese antique furniture, Hindu god toys, pearl and tribal jewelry, scarves, handmade ornaments, stationary, masks, puppets, drawings curated by Susie Miller and Roberta Anderson's line of jewelry and other wares.
City Council Chambers hallway and first and second floors of City Hall: Work by the University of Montana School of Art. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday.
Clyde Coffee, 610 S. Higgins Ave.: First Friday, Dec. 7, 5-8 p.m., featuring ceramic work by Jo Nasvik.
Downtown Dance Collective/The Loft, 119-121 W. Main St.: First Friday, Dec. 7, featuring silk paintings and wearable arts of silk painting by master silk painter Christy Lynn Greene and artists from across the world. Plus Christmas music by the International School and Heidi Martins' violin recital group.
First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 300 E. Main St.: First Friday, Dec. 7, 5-8 p.m. Featuring "Art From Inside," art by inmates at the Missoula County Detention Facility.
Jeannette Rankin Peace Center, 519 S. Higgins Ave., 543-3955: First Friday, Dec. 7, 5 p.m. featuring Kids' Night. Drop the kids off at the center's fair trade and local store, the Olive Branch, to do their holiday shopping while you enjoy other First Friday events on the block. Staff and volunteers will assist them in choosing ethical holiday gifts for their family with their given allowance.
Market on Front, 201 E. Front St., 541-0246: First Friday, Dec. 7, 5 p.m. featuring western photography by Laurie Childs.
Montana Business Center, 415 N. Higgins Ave., 926-6944: First Friday, Dec. 7, 5 p.m., featuring ceramics by Newton Racine, an Opportunity Resources client who's overcome learning disabilities to pursue his work.
Montana Natural History Center, 120 Hickory St., 327-0405, montananaturalist.org: First Friday, Dec. 7, 4:30-6:30 p.m., featuring felt bird sculptures by Claudia Paillao.
PureWest Christie's Real Estate, 101 Railroad. First Friday, Dec. 7, 5-8 p.m., featuring mixed media art by Tanden Launder.
Shining Mountains Chapter, 118 W. Broadway Suite 1: First Friday, Dec. 7, 5-8 p.m. Featuring Brian Christianson's photos from his "Rattlesnake Wild: Winter in Montana's Wilderness" show.
Travelers' Rest State Park, 6717 US Highway 12, Lolo, 273-4253: Through Dec. 31: Traveling exhibit: "The Journey of the Resilient Niimiipuu Nez Perce People."
Zootown Arts Community Center, 235 N. First St. W., 406-549-7555, zootownarts.org: Holiday open house and First Friday, Dec. 7, 5-8 p.m., featuring "Friends and Family Show." Artists include Lili Anderson, Melanie Gardner, Anna Moura, Laura Sawaya, Amanda Turpen, Kim Foiles, Kathleen Herlihy-Paoli, Heather Stockton, Barb Schwarz Karst, John Thompson, Kimberly Brown Campbell, Dana childs, Lukas Phelan, Zoe Phelan, Joshua Haisch, Trevor Dietz, Kia Liszak, Patricia Thornton, Vickie Johnson, Erin Johnson, Nancy Rishoff, Trevor Dietz, Cindy Knutsen, Geoffrey Pepos, Courtney Blazon, Windsong, Tim Nielson, Margo Geddes, Amber Walker, Rebecca Sobin, Emma Dorman, Freedom Drudge, Valerie Barr, Sam Schultz and Rachel Calderon Navarro, Kate Morris and more.