DeFranco Jazz Festival swings back to in-person concerts

The rhythm is swinging back like it's normal times at one of Missoula’s longest-running music festivals.

The 42nd annual Buddy DeFranco Jazz Festival at the University of Montana on Thursday-Friday, March 17-18, brings about a thousand students from the region and a combo of talented guest artists for two days’ worth of music, including two evening concerts for the public.

IF YOU GO The 42nd annual Buddy DeFranco Jazz Festival concerts are taking place on Thursday-Friday, March 17-18, in the Dennison Theatre at the University of Montana. On both evenings, the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $7.50 for students, $12.50 for seniors and $22.50 general. Go to griztix.com. After the Friday concert, the guest artists, faculty and students will perform an after-hours session at Stave & Hoop.

“They’re all phenomenal players, they’re all outstanding educators," said Rob Tapper, the director of the UM Jazz Program. "They’re all wonderful people, and great examples for all of the middle school, high school and our own college musicians to learn from, and to try to ultimately emulate in all aspects of their professionalism."

The concerts run Thursday and Friday. On Thursday, they’ll have the UM faculty, which happen to make for a full combo: Johan Eriksson on saxophone, Tapper on trombone, Jeff Troxel on guitar; Tommy Sciple on bass; and Robert LedBetter on drums. Then the outstanding high school musicians from the day, including best sections of big bands, soloist, and the festival guest quintet. In the second half, UM’s Jazz Ensemble will play with different guest soloists. They often send charts they’ve written or arranged for big band, “so there’ll be a lot of music performed that’s their own,” Tapper said.

On Friday night, you'll hear more from students and guests. The festival judges will give out a new honor, the Chuck and Brooke Florence Saxophone Section Award, which joins others named after local musicians who’ve contributed to the music community. Larry Gookin, an alum will have an award given in his name for trombone sections along with that of Lance Boyd, the former program director.

After the concert on Friday, UM students and faculty, festival guests and locals will have an after-hours session at Stave & Hoop.

Almost 50 groups from Montana and around the region are registered, and there would be more had it not been for a shortage of bus drivers in Washington. Festival registration opened in late January and “within 24 hours, we had like 25 groups,” Tapper said.

The guests

Fans of Lyle Lovett and His Large Band have likely heard saxophonist Brad Leali, who’s held the alto down in the group for 10 years. He’s also performed with the Harry Connick Jr. Orchestra as music director and with the Count Basie Orchestra. During his run, their album “Count Plays Duke” won a Grammy Award and he was nominated for his solo on “The Star-Crossed Lovers.”

Originally from Denver, he teaches at the University of North Texas, which is known for its One O’Clock Lab Band. This is his second trip to Missoula for the festival.

Trumpet Jared Hall of Seattle earned a doctorate in music and has performed with Paquito D’Rivera, Arturo Sandoval, Maria Schneider, Dave Liebman, Jeff “Tain” Watts, Gloria Estefan and more. A review in All About Jazz said his “expressive, probing trumpet style offers a masterful wide-ranging sound and varied emotional landscape.”

Pianist Ben Markley has been recognized for his composing and arranging. He’s the director of Jazz Studios at the University of Wyoming and plays regularly in the Denver area. His project, the Ben Markley Big Band, recorded an album, “Clockwise: The Music of Cedar Walton,” that earned a four-star review in DownBeat in 2017, which called it “addictive music that will make you want to grab a partner and hit the dance floor.”

Bassist Ashley Summers is another returning guest. A Canadian based in Chicago who’s won awards for her writing, such as 2017’s “Outstanding New Music Composition,” award in 2017 for “True North,” from the International Society for Jazz Arrangers and Composers.

Drummer Brian Claxton teaches at the University of Northern Colorado, where he got his doctorate. KUVO in Denver called him “a drummer’s drummer” who “just bursts with energy.”

Behind the scenes

Outside of public view, the guest artists will be giving master classes, clinics, critiques and workshops with the student groups.

They’re inviting everything from “small middle-school combos all the way up to high school and college big bands, so everybody's gotta do a little of everything,” Tapper said. “I'm totally confident that all of them can really make a difference in kids’ and directors’ lives.”

Tapper said the jazz program has been “rocking and rolling,” with enough students to fill six small combos and three big bands. The music school recently renovated rehearsal rooms upstairs and downstairs.

The transition back to normal has been tricky for everyone but he said the students have been excited.

“They're all into it. And we want to make sure this is a great experience, not only for everybody visiting, but our students and make sure they remember, ‘Oh, yeah. This is cool,’ ” he said.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.