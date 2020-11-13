Depression-era prints depict American hardship and resilience

Prints that illustrate American hardship, resilience and daily life during a crisis are going on view at the Montana Museum of Art & Culture.

The exhibition, “Works in Progress: Prints from the New Deal,” is culled from pieces made during the Great Depression, when thousands of artists around the U.S. were employed by President Roosevelt’s recovery program.

Many associate the program with murals, but printmaking was another popular activity, and the final pieces were dispersed around the country, including the University of Montana, on permanent loan.

Collectively, the pieces “tell a story of the Depression,” said guest curator Ted Hughes, of the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula. The pieces can “generate some empathy for what people were going through,” while also delving into how they stayed engaged in their communities and eventually recovered.

The MMAC’s exhibition is thematically divided to show different sides of life during the 1930s and early ‘40s: “The Unemployed,” “Leisure and Entertainment,” “Labor and Transportation,” and “Urban and Rural Scenes.”