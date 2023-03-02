One of DG House’s grizzly bears might be blue, or even purple. The moose might be purple, too. She renders the animals in acrylic and oil on panels ringed by geometric designs in purple, yellow, green, red and blue.

“It’s all colors that appear in that ecosystem,” said House. “Hopefully, that color palette, when you see it, takes you right to that ecosystem.”

An enrolled member of the Cherokee Tribe of Northeast Alabama based out of Bozeman for over 15 years, House has been a resident artist in Yellowstone National Park. She’s also logged 27 years in Grand Teton National Park.

Early on in that tenure in Yellowstone, she was working in the open for the public, a part of the gig that she enjoys. Someone told her she should only paint with colors that appear in the park. That suggestion, she said, “changed her career.” She researched the palette of the area around her and forged ahead — just not in a completely naturalistic way — to make paintings in which Yellowstone’s color choices would be distinct from one painted in, say, Mojave.

House’s exhibition, “In That Still Moment,” is on view now at the Missoula Art Museum and will travel the state through the Montana Art Gallery Directors Association. The Montana Arts Council put up funding, with help from Bozeman group SLAM.

Change of form

House was originally a photographer — she shot New York Rangers games and concerts.

“It’s not until I went full-time as a painter in ’95 that I was able to create art that had a cultural side to it, and that was incredibly fulfilling,” she said. “The fact is, you can only be who you are so it’s always coming out anyway.”

As a student at the University of Dayton, she saw a poster advertising summer work in the park. She drove up in a 1970s Pinto station wagon and that “started everything.” She worked as a maid, photographer and painter over the next 42 years in the park.

She found a way to work there as an artist through happenstance. She was showing her photos at a powwow at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody and met someone from the concessionaire Delaware North who asked her about coming to Yellowstone.

House is now with Xanterra and works through the Inspired By Yellowstone program. In the Tetons, she works through the Guest American Indian Artist Program. At either place, her duties are the same.

“My job is to interact with the public,” she said. “And so that’s why it’s such an honor, because you have that trust in you to treat the visitor with kindness and enthusiasm and all that.”

She’s done it for so many years that she sees the same families, people getting older. She’s there to tell you either the history of original people in the park, or direct you to get ice cream. While she has work available for sale, she put a painting on the back of her business card for anyone who can’t afford a full piece.

Based on reality

Each of the paintings in the museum show is based on a real incident, or perhaps two. The blue bear looks back to a time she was driving very early from Bozeman to the Tetons, and while in Yellowstone, a grizzly bear stepped out of a thicket in the moonlight. “That bear sits in the road and looks at me,” she said. “And I am beyond giddy, and also in the moment thinking, this is not an everyday occurrence.” If she’d left a minute earlier or later, she might have missed it.

One time, she was driving along the Gibbon River when a mountain lion crossed the road in front of her, a rare chance to safely see one in the wild.

“Once again, it’s one of those rare times anymore where no one’s around,” she said.

She’s photographed wolves playing tug of war with an elk leg in the creek between Gardiner and Mammoth. This time, she stepped out of the car to take a picture and bolted after they gave her a look. “Every ounce of fiber in my body said, ‘Get in the car,’” she said.

Not that any of the paintings have an ominous air — they’re colorful representations of the area and its nonhuman inhabitants.

“My job really is to represent the wildlife and wildlands that don’t have the predominant voice in our culture,” she said. “And that’s part of it. The other part is to remind you of how you feel when you are in the natural world.”