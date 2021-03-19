Dial in for audio plays about space, travel and family with the Rep

Want some theater? First you call a number. Then you pick a selection read from a menu, ones like “check your voicemail.”
If you pick that one, it will queue up a short play called “Your Mother, in the Night Sky.”
It was written by Jen Silverman, a playwright in New York. The voice, filled with the fears and wonder of a woman addressing her son — apparently after she’s been abducted and is aboard a spacecraft — will sound familiar to fans of “True Blood.” It’s the voice of Dale Raoul, a Missoula native who played Maxine Fortenberry, Hoyt’s mom.
Silverman wrote it from the East Coast. The sound effects were made in New York, too, by a professional named Michael Costagliola. Raoul, who splits her time in California and New York, recorded her vocal part here in town.
Starting next weekend, you can listen to it anywhere you have cell reception.
The Montana Repertory Theatre’s new show, “Plays on Call,” is an audio-only production, using local and outside actors and playwrights for seven short pieces you can listen to anywhere you like (with reception), in any order, on the weekends of March 26-28 and April 2-4.
Artistic Director Michael Legg commissioned the writers, without giving them a subject or prompt. It had to be audio though — a way to make theater during a pandemic for a podcast culture.
He did say he “would like for you to keep it to one actor speaking directly to the person who’s listening on the other end of the phone.” Sometimes the audience member becomes an engaged character of sorts, the “you,” that the actor is addressing.
For about 5 to 7 minutes, you might be a patient, or adult child, as in Silverman’s piece.
That way, “you felt a personal connection and a personal investment in each of these stories,” he said. While Raoul’s piece starts with a science-fiction setup, by the end you might want to call your mom, Legg said. Another space-themed play by Marisa Carr is “just beautiful,” he added.
It’s an experiment that involved a lot of trust with the writers that he brought on board, he said.
While many of them sound like they could be performed as solo monologues in a normal setting, others benefit from the audio-only format, and the advantages it gives the writer in doling out information to the audience.
Take Emily Feldman’s “This is a Travel Story,” narrated by Jeff White, who plays Jimmy on Kevin Costner’s “Yellowstone” TV show. In a friendly but stressed voice, he gives a rundown on his life since last March — the isolation, difficulties and adjustments — that begins sympathetically in one way before shifting toward another.
Missoula writer Tyson Gerhardt’s artistic skills lend themselves to this format. Besides working in theater, he plays old-time music with a band, the Recession Special, where his banjo is joined by Geoffrey Paul Taylor on fiddle, and Finn Carroll on bass. His piece, “Library of Congress Field Recording 11-26B,” puts the “Anthology of American Folk Music” format to work toward theater.
Some of the playwrights are from out of Montana, but have now been working with the Rep for several years. In Feldman’s case, they’ve produced a full-length play, “Go. Please. Go.,” and she’s contributed two shorts to their other “Plays on Tap” series, set in parked cars (“Buckle Up”) and hotel rooms (“Room Service”).
Developing a working relationship with emerging or early-career writers has been part of the Rep’s mission.
“I think she's an incredible writer, and I want people to be able to follow her, her work and to follow her growth and career,” he said.
Carr is making her Missoula debut with “The Moon,” performed by Kendra Potter, a local actress who worked professionally in New York before moving home. She portrays the first Indigenous astronaut sent to the moon, relaying thoughts on separation and departure back to Earth-bound listeners. Carr has been commissioned to write a full-length production for the Rep and the Warren Miller Performing Arts Center in Big Sky, centered on the issue of missing and murdered Indigenous women.
Carr, who is Turtle Mountain Ojibwe from the Turtle clan, was selected for the first Indigenous Artist Commission after a national open call. She’s worked nationally in theater, including in her home bases of Chicago and Minneapolis. The production will premiere as part of the Rep’s 2022-23 season.
Gerhardt is not the only local writer on the digital menu. Jay Kettering, a longtime Rep collaborator, wrote “Speed Therapy,” in which fellow Missoulian Rosie Ayers portrays a therapist cramming multiple patients into one call. “Crusades” was written by Shannon Sivertsen, a regular from the Rep’s annual Colony writers gatherings, and it’s voiced by Bailey Carlson, a UM theater student.
“We actually brought her in to watch Dale's recording sessions,” Legg said. After that, “she picked it up really fast and did some amazing work.”
All the local actors recorded their parts at the Montana Public Radio booths on campus with Tom Berich. (Gerhardt’s band has a home studio for their project.)
Legg and Costagliola, who was the Rep’s sound designer for its live radio play-on-stage adaptation of “War of the Worlds,” exchanged ideas and files to flesh out the voices with effects — how to make the backdrop of Raoul’s piece build to crescendo, for instance.
Unlike a live play, they could use the best sections from different takes for the final piece, not unlike an editor on a TV show or a movie, Legg said.
“It was a lot of fun to sort of piece together the version that I wanted people to hear,” he said.
The audio format also lends itself to another aspiration for the Rep — bringing new plays to Missoula and other areas of Montana, which they haven't been able to do during COVID. The tour was called off. The previous “Plays on Tap” entries were site-specific and designed for small audiences. “Plays on Call," meanwhile, lets anyone dial in, from anywhere.
"We're trying to not only keep producing in the pandemic, but we're also trying to produce things that that everybody in Montana can take part in if they want," he said.