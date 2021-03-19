Dial in for audio plays about space, travel and family with the Rep

He did say he “would like for you to keep it to one actor speaking directly to the person who’s listening on the other end of the phone.” Sometimes the audience member becomes an engaged character of sorts, the “you,” that the actor is addressing.

For about 5 to 7 minutes, you might be a patient, or adult child, as in Silverman’s piece.

That way, “you felt a personal connection and a personal investment in each of these stories,” he said. While Raoul’s piece starts with a science-fiction setup, by the end you might want to call your mom, Legg said. Another space-themed play by Marisa Carr is “just beautiful,” he added.

It’s an experiment that involved a lot of trust with the writers that he brought on board, he said.

While many of them sound like they could be performed as solo monologues in a normal setting, others benefit from the audio-only format, and the advantages it gives the writer in doling out information to the audience.