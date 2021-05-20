Dinosaurs, sculptures and pots at Radius' ceramic show

As a whole, the show includes early career artists and established ones, potters and sculptors alike, and some new wrinkles.

Iva Haas of Helena brought some different kinds of functional pieces to the show for the first time — electric lamps and jewelry, such as earrings and necklaces. Her brightly colored lamps employ clay along with accents such as flocking and toy balls. Neal said many sculptors are branching out in their materials — blending mediums and “not very committed to any one of them, in ways that make this kind of stuff possible.”

David Regan, a Missoula sculptor who’s exhibited nationally, contributed “The Grid,” in which two hands are gripped, perhaps arm-wrestling “in competition, camaraderie or both,” according to his artist statement. The arms, from bicep to the fingers, are intricately decorated with imagery of cityscapes, countrysides and dense neighborhoods, trains and transmission lines, barbed wire fences, flocks of birds and cattle nudged up against parking meters.

Neal said he uses a sgraffito technique, in which he takes white porcelain, coats it in black slip, and scratches it with a pin to remove the black to create the imagery.