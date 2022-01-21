Director: Working on MCT's 'Gilligan's Island' has been a refuge

The setup for “Gilligan’s Island: The Musical,” is that the seven TV characters, (professor, the Howells, the skipper) are stranded on an island.

Taking leave of the real world and stepping into a theater, working on a campy musical about people shipwrecked in a warmer climate, has been a refuge for the members of Missoula Community Theatre’s production.

“It is earnestly a lifesaver,” said Rosie Seitz Ayers, a longtime Missoula actor-director, who’s leading the production. “It is a great joy, professionally and personally. It is the thing that inspires us and gives us our life back. It makes us forget what is going on in the world.”

By the last 45 minutes of rehearsal, “when we are laughing and singing and creating together — that ensemble has been such a bright spot this winter.”

The show was written by Sherwood Schwartz, creator of the TV show. His daughter, Hope Juber and her husband, Laurence Juber, wrote the score. Ayers said it has a sort of vintage style — think ’60s cocktail parties or “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” ballads. The costumes match that, with an “incessant” vintage feel.

The set, too, will provide its share of escapism. “The island comes alive with so much foliage. You would think it’s spring in Montana,” she said. They also have “all the traditional quicksand, bamboo huts, seashells by the seashore,” plus a few surprises.

The cast is all vaccinated and boosted, she said. The theater itself is large and spacious, with a strong ventilation system.

Besides the main cast, they have four ensemble members and understudies in case they’re needed.

“Understudies are a must. We can’t survive without them,” she said.

Some of the ensemble members are recent transplants who haven’t had as much of an opportunity to act out in the community as they normally would.

While MCT has offered streaming versions of shows, not all scripts come with the rights to do so. As it is, they’re having to select shows based on not just the script itself, but the cast size, demands for backstage crew work, and more.

They’re not currently able to have musicians in the pit, and are using a provided score with another MCT veteran, Greg Boris, as the music director.

The change does make it easier for cast members to rehearse at home, since they have the actual tracks they’ll be performing along with.

The show includes a spectrum of newcomers to MCT and theater regulars. Younger cast members include University of Montana students Dillon Deschamps as Gilligan and Chloe Kearns as Mary Ann.

Ensemble members/understudies Jurate Varanavicius and Brianne Christiansen moved to Missoula during the pandemic and haven’t yet had the chance to participate in theater like they would in normal times.

“It has been beautiful to watch how this little production has helped them integrate into the community further and really feel a part of Missoula,” Ayers said.

The rehearsals, too, have been like a place where you get to hang out with friends, practice what they do best, and then get back to the stress and demands of their daily lives.

“It’s everything that community theater is about,” she added.

