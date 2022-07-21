Distinctive detail: Chris La Tray on James Welch

On Jan. 23, 2020, I drove north from Missoula to Havre to do a reading event for my first book, “One-Sentence Journal.” It was a Thursday. It would also be the first night of a long weekend near the Medicine Line, as scheduled in Great Falls for the following Saturday, the 25th, was the celebration of the long-awaited federal recognition of my people, the Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians. This was to be a momentous occasion, because after more than 150 years of effort in proving to the colonizers what we had known all along — that we are a unique and distinct people — the U.S. government had finally relented in their consistent failure to recognize us.

I brought one book with me: a battered old mass-market paperback edition of “The Death of Jim Loney” by James Welch. What other writer’s company could I want for a long, reflective weekend on Montana’s Hi-Line than the region’s ultimate storyteller? Jim Welch is that; particularly the “Jim Loney” novel, but also “Winter in the Blood,” which introduced the Blackfeet writer to the world, and especially “Fools Crow,” the novel that solidified his position as an important American writer. For all the proclivities of people who bring up such discussions to hand the “most important Montana book” accolades to white authors from somewhere else going on-and-on about how Montana they are, I proclaim Welch’s “Fools Crow” to be that Most Important Book, Welch that Most Important Writer.

“Fools Crow” has everything we want from great fiction: love, relationship drama, mystery, and creative and interesting prose. Most importantly it shows the ruthless theft of the landscape from its original inhabitants to make way for other people who, on arrival, claim it as if it were theirs all along. Few of the transplant writers over the last half-century do more than give an anxious nod to Montana’s true history. Welch fearlessly shows us its unfolding. In doing so he makes possible succeeding generations of writers to be so bold in our storytelling too.

“Jim Loney” is something less epic but equally compelling. It is the story of a man between worlds, struggling with his past and uncertain about a future. I can see myself in him, in the loneliness he lives in while simultaneously loving and being loved. He can’t find a place to fit, and I struggle with that too. He is a “half-breed.” So am I (but that is a term best kept to yourself these days unless you want a black eye). Loney’s ancestry is a mystery to him and it leads to bouts of despair. After the better part of a decade unraveling the story of my family, of my people, I have certainly had my dark moments. Loney’s story doesn’t end well; I hope for better for mine.

Then there is the landscape. The expansive nature of the Hi-Line, particularly in January. The edge-of-the-rez town of Harlem, little-changed from Welch’s early ’70s descriptions. And of course Havre, with the remnants of Fort Assiniboine at its outskirts, where the Buffalo Soldiers stationed there in 1896 were ordered to round up all of us “landless” Indians, us “half-breeds,” for deportation to Canada. First they sent us by train, and then on foot. Who knows about this? Not many … but I suspect Jim Welch did, and I am grateful.

In a short paragraph dedicated to “The Death of Jim Loney” in the October, 1979 issue of The Atlantic magazine, the late reviewer Phoebe-Lou Adams writes that “the fact that the hero is half Indian and half white, while providing distinctive detail, is not of controlling importance.” Adams could not have been more wrong. For many of us reconciling this still-new world that is the American West, this “distinctive detail,” with each foot braced in a different world, is everything.

Suffice to say, when asked if I wanted to participate in the inaugural James Welch Native Lit Festival, I cleared my calendar. Few writers match the esteem I feel for James Welch; none exceed it. I would not miss it for anything.