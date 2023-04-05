Break out the dancing shoes and maybe stretch out the legs because the Big Sky Django Jazz Festival is bringing two nights of live music and dancing to Missoula.

The festival will feature three high-profile Montana jazz bands including the Cottonwood Club from Helena; Montana Manouche from Bozeman; and Night Blooming Jasmine from Missoula.

If you go The Big Sky Django Jazz Festival is on Friday, April 7, at Free Cycles, doors at 6:30 p.m., and Saturday, April 8, at the ZACC Show Room, starting at 7. Go to bigskydjangojazz.com for more information.

This will be the third year of the festival, but it’s the first time it will take place in Missoula and it’s the first time back in action after a pandemic-induced hiatus, according to the festival coordinator, Geoffrey Taylor.

It’s a one-of-a-kind music festival for Montana, specifically highlighting the style of jazz that was coming out of the ‘30s and ‘40s. It’s a jazz style commonly referred to as Hot Club Swing or Django Jazz, the festival’s namesake. It was popularized by the Quintette du Hot Club de France, which was started by Belgian-born guitarist Django Reinhardt and French violinist Stephane Grappelli.

During the mid-’30s the group's music was taking tunes that they were hearing on American jazz records and playing with the string instruments they had available. It became a European interpretation of American jazz where the string instruments are what keep the rhythm as opposed to drums, and there are no brass or horn instruments.

There’s a lot of country music and bluegrass coming out of Montana, but not a lot of jazz or Django jazz, Taylor said. Bringing this style of music to Montana audiences was part of the initial inspiration for the festival.

“It’s a chance to get everybody together, and the more people you have the more visibility the art form gets,” Taylor said.

Each of the three bands features a violinist, guitarists and an upright bassist. Night Blooming Jasmine is the largest band, with seven members including Whitni Kent on vocals and the band’s newest member, Angie Janzen, on accordion. Taylor is also a member of the band and plays violin.

For both Friday and Saturday night, all three bands will play an hour set. But there is sure to be some “cross-pollination" where members from each band join other bands on stage for some tunes, according to Taylor.

Most of the bands will be playing some well-known and standard tunes that have been around for almost a century. But Helena’s Cottonwood Club will likely throw in some originals in the Django jazz style as well.

The Django jazz style is upbeat and bright and created to fill dance halls and make people move. That’s why dancing will be strongly encouraged.

“We’re trying to build a community where the music and the dancing come together,” Taylor said.