What better way to kick off this year’s Big Sky Documentary Film Festival than with an opening feature all about documentaries and the people in them?

The film “Subject” explores the myriad ways that being a participant in a documentary can affect a person, the people in their lives and the greater world around them. It looks at these effects through both a critical and hopeful lens and exposes the ways that documentary filmmaking can succeed or fail.

If you go "Subject" will screen as the opening film at the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival on Friday, Feb. 17, at 7 p.m. at the Wilma. It's free and open to the public.

Throughout the course of "Subject," participants from five different documentaries share what it was like to be a subject.

The documentaries profiled are a mix of award-winning and influential films including “The Staircase,” “Hoop Dreams,” “The Square,” “The Wolfpack” and “Capturing the Friedmans.”

Each participant reveals the vastly divergent ways that their roles as documentary subjects shaped and continues to shape their lives. From having a personal story turned into a television drama, to inspiring revolutions, the good and ugly fallout of documentary filmmaking is revealed in all its complexities.

The film brings up a number of questions that face both filmmakers and participants. Where and what are the boundaries that should limit when documentaries are made? Should participants in documentaries be paid for their stories? What should the future of filmmaking look like around consent to participate and support for participants?

The attempts to answer these questions are furthered by interviews with other sources including unassociated filmmakers, film festival leaders, film critics and even a film psychoanalyst. Throughout the movie, they wrestle with topics about the decolonization of films, bias, the changing mediascape at large and the very definition of the word “subject.”

But there are a few voices absent from the documentary. The directors of each profiled film were not interviewed, leaving only the voices of the participants, their family and friends and outside film experts.

With this diversity of voices coming together, it’s an intimate peek behind the curtain that hides a sometimes ugly truth to documentary filmmaking.

Assia Boundaoui, an Algerian-American filmmaker, spoke throughout the film and touched directly on this audience/filmmaker divide.

“There’s this, like, unspoken agreement that the subject will never talk about the process of being in the film,” Boundaoui said in the documentary. “There’s the world where you make the film and the world where you present the film, and the hope that these two will never meet.”

Making an entire documentary about documentaries and subjects is perhaps an ironic way to explore this topic. But it’s nothing short of a carefully crafted and thought-provoking examination of something that has, to many people in the documentary film industry, become dangerously normalized.

But Michael Workman, the festival's director of programming and features, said the film was chosen as the opener partly because of what it stirs up about documentary filmmaking. A conversation about when, how, and why documentaries should or should not be made is not always a public one, Workman said.

“The film does a good job of bringing that to a general audience,” Workman said. “But it’s also still nuanced enough to be interesting and have value to filmmakers that have experience with these ethical issues.”