This year’s Big Sky Documentary Film Festival will be screening a one-of-a-kind music movie: “Listening to Kenny G,” directed by award-winning filmmaker, Penny Lane.

Lane’s unique approach to the film was to tackle a question that has perhaps plagued music critics since Kenny G’s rise to fame in the 1980s: Why is his music both equally reviled and loved by people around the world?

But the film is not just for Kenny G fans. It is also for cynics, critics and even people who have never heard of him. Even if he’s a new name for someone, it’s likely that they’ve heard his music unknowingly. The film makes clear just how pervasive he’s become in the lives of people around the world.

The film not only takes the audience on a journey through the life and career of Kenny G, but gracefully weaves in and explores the controversy that has surrounded his music for decades.

“There really aren’t any other music documentaries that do that,” Lane said. “They all just kind of assume if you are watching the film, it’s because you love this artist and you know, they’re just doing fan service. I was really trying to do something different.”

The saxophonist was partially responsible for coining and popularizing smooth jazz, a genre of music that many diehard fans of the genre sneer at. While the film explores the endless critiques, it also lets Kenny G speak in his own words about why he makes the music he creates.

For many critics, the arguments have been pitted as commercialism versus art, Lane said. But by the end of the film, her approach to framing this discussion brings a new level of humanity to the man behind the saxophone.

“I’m not trying to change anyone’s mind about his music,” Lane said. “I think a lot of people learned a lot or were very provoked or found themselves asking questions after they watched it, and that’s really what I’m after.”

One of Lane’s preferred methods of provocation is through humor, and it’s something she found lent itself quite well when working with Kenny G, who himself can be a bit of a comic.

“It gets people to open up a bit more,” Lane said. “If you can laugh about something, you kind of literally feel your body open and I feel like people are more receptive perhaps to having their core beliefs challenged.”

The film festival will also be highlighting five other films by Lane as part of the festival’s 2023 retrospective, which spotlights a specific filmmaker at an advanced stage in their career.

Michael Workman, the director of programming and features for the festival, said the retrospective gives the audience a chance to see a director’s works that aren’t screened as often. It’s also a chance to catch films that were made throughout their career and to then reflect on how their art has developed over time.

“Her films are really thought-provoking,” Workman said. “And she is really masterful at weaving humor into her work which, I think unfortunately is uncommon in documentary filmmaking.”

Lane’s other featured documentaries tackle similarly tricky and unusual subject matter. Her 2013 film, “Our Nixon,” sheds an unorthodox light on the often-demonized President Nixon. Using only archived clips, it tells the story of three men who worked for Nixon and who all ended up in prison following Watergate. Her 2019 documentary, “Hail Satan?” dives deep into Satanism and is “basically pro-Satanism,” Lane said.

But again, Lane’s creative style presents these unconventional ideas with her characteristic humor and playfulness.

“I think I just do it because I’m just being myself and this is how I communicate,” Lane said. “I think there’s a lot of humor in how I approach the world and life.”