Earth Within Girls: Local florist launches nonprofit geared towards health and wellness for girls

She said her workshops fill a gap for developing young girls, and she wants to make them more accessible and expand her reach in a time when it’s needed most.

“We don’t really include a lot of hormonal balance and holistic health topics in the school system for young girls in that upper elementary to middle school range, where they’re really going through it,” she said. “I find that parents really do need a safe and holistic outlet for their kids right now.”

Lafontaine teaches girls how to use the natural environment and the things we find in it to heal themselves, both physically and spiritually, and better understand and connect to their monthly cycles.

“I’ve done a lot of healing with plants surrounding my hormonal imbalance,” she said. “I really feel like it’s just not common knowledge to learn the basics about your cycle and how you can use plants as medicine and food to just balance.”

Her Earth Within Girls workshops in the past have also included more artistic activities related to floral design like holiday wreath-making that forge connections between the girls, their guardians and each other.