'Entanglements': An artist-archaeologist's encounters with nature

It shouldn’t conjure up any images of a plein air painter, though. He doesn’t set up on site, or work from photographs. They were all fast-moving incidents.

“I’ll be outside and witnessing an event, or be in or become engaged with an event, where I’ll see a creature doing something unique, or different. Or I’ll see a convergence of multiple creatures kind of come together in one space and interact,” he said.

He’ll have a feeling on site that it might be meaningful.

“I’ll make a point of trying to remember it, and then kind of see the world that the event takes place in as I’m there. And then I’ll race back home and start sketching.”

He’ll consider the experience from multiple perspectives, sketching and sketching, until it “comes alive” and he begins to work on them as a larger painting. Some of these new pieces are quite large — 50 by 38 inches, for instance. In a break with his past work, he used watered-down acrylic spread with his fingers — pushing and rubbing the color into the paper, with additional marks in graphite and with one small brush. The palette is restricted to blues, browns, tans, oranges and reds.