'Extraction': Art considers effects of industry

While a rare heat dome and the now regular haze of wildfire smoke blanket the West, the inside of the Missoula Art Museum is a reflection of the unsettling world outside rather than an escape — images of open-pit mines, microplastics, actual slabs of coal, and hints of hope for good measure.
The exhibitions are part of a project called “Extraction: Art of the Edge of the Abyss,” which was started by two Montana natives but grew into a sprawling umbrella concept with individual creators and organizations responding in their own way to the effects of extractive industries.
“I’m trying right from the get-go to bring people together to recognize that … we have got political power, and why do I bother with political power? Because we’re at war,” said Peter Koch, one of the co-founders.
Koch, a Missoula native and printer based in Berkeley, California, spearheaded “Extraction,” with Ed Dobb, the late Butte writer and journalism instructor at UC Berkeley.
The idea came to Koch after he saw a book, “Black Diamond Dust,” about art exhibitions in British Columbia that considered the effects of three industries on its small community through a variety of art forms over several years. Familiar with the effects of industry in his home state, he thought they needed to do one in Missoula and include the Berkeley Pit.
He reached out to the Missoula Art Museum, and eventually Holter Museum of Art, and it soon expanded in geographic scope to include exhibitions and works across the U.S. and some internationally.
The combined interest is visible in their printed catalog, which clocks in at 650 pages — not just about current or upcoming exhibitions, but essays, poetry and art that others contributed.
Koch believes the art industry has been “unengaged in the political and in the environmental world” for decades, and artists are now frustrated that their voices are not being heard.
Dobb initially wanted to take over the Butte portions of the project — he’s the author of a classic Harper’s piece on his home city, “Pennies from Hell,” that ran in Harper’s Magazine, and co-created a documentary, “Butte, America.” He contributed to the eventual scope and wrote an essay for the catalog, yet the project has been dedicated to his memory — he died in 2019 from complications from a heart condition. Meanwhile, Koch was treated for cancer, and Sam Pelts, of Koch’s Codex Foundation, helped guide the project afterward.
Paging through the catalog, one’s struck by the similarities between pieces created in faraway places (pit mines and melting glaciers) and Pelts said he hopes that local issues get brought into the spotlight, “all under the same kind of umbrella” and draw more attention.
There’s a certain “gazing into the void” effect, too, since in the West, the landscape and recent history are often glorified while leaving out the messier parts of development.
“The fact that people are looking at the landscape and the way humans use it,” Koch said, “and they're incorporating it in their art, how can they miss the pits? How can they miss the tar sands?”
He cited the work of artists like photographer Edward Burtynsky (“Manufactured Landscapes”) as a model for examining “the beauty of the horror, or the horror of the beauty.”
“I think that for the average art consumer, this is probably just a wake-up call. It’s not something they’re used to seeing, and you may not like it,” he said.
The MAM exhibitions
The museum has four exhibitions that are directly tied to “Extraction,” each with a different focus. Two are related directly to the Pit — “Pennies from Hell” takes its title from Dobb’s essay and pays tribute to him through contemporary pieces related to the theme. “The Edge of the Abyss: Artists Picturing the Berkeley Pit” speaks more directly to Koch’s idea of the “beauty of the horror.”
“The Space of Hope: A Collective Response” meanwhile, comprises recent works with a more hopeful theme. “Jerry Rankin: Golden Sunlight,” is a small selection of prints named after the mine near his cabin in Whitehall.
Not all of this work was made for the show, it just happens that our area is an “epicenter for that history of extraction, and how it’s shaped the state,” said Brandon Reintjes, the MAM’s senior curator.
Rankin's series, begun around 2016, depict the contours of the open-pit mine as abstract scars, with green-and-red accents that represent the holding ponds. Once you know what it is, you can’t “unsee it,” but it remains a visually pleasant experience. That holds true, too, with “Edge of the Abyss,” where paintings, prints and photographs often make the toxic seem appealing enough to hang on your living room wall. Marcy James, a former Butte resident now based in Missoula, contributed two photographs of the pit walls that she printed with a technique that left an unreal coppery sheen.
Ebon Goff, a California artist, pushes further into surrealism with “Butte Spectacular,” a series of 24 photographs from 2015. He and some collaborators hauled a large wooden object, like a part of a ship hull turned upside-down and set on wheels, and photographed it around the area of the Granite Mountain Speculator Mine, where 168 workers were killed in a fire in 1917. It appears to be about 12 feet tall, and shot at various vantages, giving an idea of the scale.
Jean Arnold, formerly of Salt Lake City and now Pullman, Washington, contributed large paintings in which she renders the pit as contour lines carved into the smears of earth tones.
Reintjes said it was a challenge to put together shows that were accessible but didn’t water down the subject.
Paths forward
“The Space for Hope,” meanwhile, comprises recent works with a more optimistic theme.
(They took the title from writer Rebecca Solnit: “We don’t know what is going to happen, or how, or when, and that very uncertainty is the space of hope.”)
The pieces are drawn from an open call without any boundaries on geography and an emphasis on underrepresented voices.
Casey Schachner, a University of Montana MFA graduate now based in Tennessee, carved two handholds into a block of marble. Marked with a sign (“please touch”), two viewers can extend hands to each other.
Emma Ulen-Klees, of Bozeman, pushes viewers to rethink “single-use excess” by taking a closer look at what plastic, or specifically microplastics, are. She scanned and magnified individual fragments collected in Hawaii. Seen at large scale with their wholesome and welcoming consumer colors (canary yellow and baby blue), their permanence seems easier to understand.
William Carson’s “Coal Sound Sculpture” holds the center of the gallery — slabs of real coal, with seemingly decorative salt at their base, set in a metal tray. Carson, whose family has ranched in the area of the Tongue River and Custer National Forest, began working with coal after news of a potential mine development near their land. He and his dad rode the stretch of a proposed rail line on horseback. The “sound” portion will come into play on Aug. 6, when Carson will return for a public event where he’ll pour water onto the coal (which will crackle) and the salt (which will dissolve).