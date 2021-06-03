'Feeling Welcome': Murals and art show spotlight underrepresented voices

For the mural, she reached out to Soft Landing Missoula and conducted interviews with Missoula refugees from Congo, Eritrea and Iraq. (All three countries are depicted in silhouette clouds.) All of the imagery was designed based on those interviews — for instance, you’ll see a house turned upside down, topped by shelves that contain objects like vases and symbols. A set of luggage is set atop a pair of legs, a reference to adaptation. The section of the wall she’s painted on has a raised door, which she covered with a cascading set of entryways, creating a sense of passage, and the silhouette of a traveler with a backpack and suitcase.

Her mural has a few painted “notes.” One is a quote from Nizar Qabbani, “And all the countries seemed the same, That I don’t see myself there, And I don’t see myself here.”

Many of the refugees she interviewed brought up the subject of traditional food, its importance and perhaps not having as easy access to it here. Tucked into a section of the wall with a few missing brick layers is a recipe for kubba mosul, an Iraqi meat pie.