IF YOU GO

The annual Festival of Remembrance continues this weekend.

Friday, Nov. 1:

Poetry reading: 7 p.m., Wave & Circuit. Hear work by Sheryl Noethe, Zan Bockes, Marylor Wilson, Maggie Brown, Peggy Meinholtz and Deb Trowbridge.

Saturday, Nov. 2:

Community Remembrance Shrine: Make a memento or add one to the shrine, or make a luminary with provided materials. 10 a.m. onward at Caras Park.

Festival of Remembrance Procession:

Presentations and gathering at Circle Square starting at 6 p.m., with performances by SnYelMn Salish group and the Hypsy Gypsies.

Procession: Starts at 7 p.m. at Circle Square and heads down Higgins Avenue to Caras. Finale at the park with performances by the UM African Dance Class, Hypsy Gypsies, River City Players, and Dark Moon Tribal.

Thursday, Nov. 14:

"A Night of Grief & Mystery Concert," University Center Ballroom, 7-9:30 p.m. Author-storyteller Stephen Jenkinson and singer-songwriter Gregory Hoskins. Tickets are $40 through EventBrite. Doors open at 6:15 p.m., show at 7, no late arrivals will be admitted.