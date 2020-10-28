Festival of Remembrance shrine to go up, but procession won't happen

The Festival of Remembrance will go on this week, albeit in a limited form.

The Missoula tradition of a procession down Higgins Avenue won’t happen for the first time in 28 years. Instead, the organizers are offering a community-contribute shrine, a documentary screening and a related art show.

On Friday, they’ll set up a Community Remembrance Shrine under a tent in Caras Park, where anyone is welcome to create or post tributes or leave mementos for people they’ve lost. It will go up on Friday and stay on view through Monday evening when luminaries are lit, said lead organizer Tarn Ream. Now four to five years old, the shrine has become layered as more and more people contribute.

They’re also hosting a community screening of a documentary, “Bridging the Bond,” on Thursday, Oct. 29, at 7 p.m.

The film, roughly 30 minutes, comprises interviews with local residents about losing a person close to them.

They pose questions to the subjects, from younger folks to older adults, about their experiences, including what they would say to their loved one if they could have one more conversations with them.