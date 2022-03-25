Filmmaker's found-footage portrait of Missoula

Andy Smetanka is a fan of metropolitan documentaries like “Berlin: City of A Great Symphony” and “Los Angeles Plays Itself.”

Soon he’ll screen his film on Missoula, “A Place (Sort Of): A Movie Mosaic.” This is just one version, a special edit that doesn’t yet have narration.

This cut is “one that I wanted to make, which is more or less a music video that is all Missoula,” he said. He edited this two-hour feature together solely with found footage, set to local music, that spans more than 100 years of history showing the city’s progression. Streetscapes, cars and clothing styles change. Other things, like people’s love of backyard gatherings, river hang-outs, sports and games, stay the same.

The film has generous amounts of Smetanka's own footage on Super 8, which he’s been shooting for decades, including his family, friends and time-lapses of scenes around town. As a whole, the look of film ties the movie together.

“I think it looks like memories,” he said. "Super 8 is basically what memories look like — or should look like."

The clips that he’s assembled, including Aber Day parties, downtown hotel fires and demolitions, county fairs, games and poets, generate a different feeling than looking at historical photographs.

“It's just easier to imagine yourself there when you can see it move,” he said. Even if whomever is holding the camera is “focused on the family, as it were, but in the background, we can see how radically things have changed.”

The title is taken from the famous slogan sold on merchandise at Rockin’ Rudy’s, although the scope isn’t limited to the quirkier parts of the city's character.

“Whatever your assumptions or preconceptions about Missoula are, even without words, that should be able to nudge you into some different feeling or some different understanding,” he said.

The final version, which he hopes to premiere in the fall, will include narration. This one is intended for locals.

On April 15 (see box for more information), he’ll have a one-time public screening of the film in this transitory version.

Adopted home

Smetanka grew up in Billings and came to Missoula for college, where he’s remained ever since. In the early ’90s, he started shooting with a Super 8 camera, which back then was a relative bargain at $10 for 3 minutes of film.

The film is Smetanka’s second full-length feature. The word “opus” often seems like hyperbole, but his previous movie, “And We Were Young,” is a large-scale accomplishment with few points of comparison. He spent more than three years cutting out silhouette figures and backgrounds, arranging them on a lightbox, shooting with Super 8 film to produce a stop-motion animated recreation of World War I from the perspective of real doughboys’ recollections.

His facility with his chosen art-form hasn’t gone unnoticed. The Decemberists and Pearl Jam, both of whom have members with Montana home-state connections, hired him for music videos. Canadian filmmaker Guy Maddin brought him on board for “My Winnipeg,” a 2007 documentary about his home city that’s streaming on the Criterion Channel.

The new project was born of the memory of an incident in which he and some friends created a fireball with powdered non-dairy creamer. They couldn’t ever find this filmstrip again, and that fact spurred the idea that home movies everywhere were going to start disappearing.

In 2017, he raised $26,309 on Kickstarter for the project. While it’s taken longer than he’d planned, it’s been an entirely solo venture. He spent a significant amount of time chasing down footage, often hitting dead-ends.

What you see

The film, in this and its final version, follows the seasons.

It opens with “basically my favorite time of year, which is late May and early June, when summer is just kind of in the cards, and basically ends in the same place.”

The opening, in which “Missoula is coasting into high summer” has plenty of yard games and water time on lakes and rivers.

“There’s a special segment devoted to just having fun,” he said. His contemporary footage includes not just people having fun or hanging out.

The fall and winter segments have a feeling unto themselves, and some of that moodiness is self-explanatory.

Viewers are guided along by music from local acts, some of whom recorded music especially for the film. The style crosses genres and eras as needed, although it more often matches the mood than the time period: underground rock (Fireballs of Freedom) to jazz (Jodi Marshall) to roots (Big Sky Mudflaps and Mission Mountain Wood Band).

The sources include footage from archives at the Mansfield Library and the University of Montana, plus things he’s heard about and tracked down. He personally shot lines of folks marching down Higgins Avenue, such as the Wild Walk Parade for the International Wildlife Film Festival and the Festival of the Dead. (“I've got portraits of half of Missoula. They're only on one frame of the film,” he said.)

What counts as a highlight depends on the viewer. He included a sequence of Aber Day, in two time periods — 1974-75, then in 1938-39. Another important find is a 1968 tour of the city, shot in the passenger seat of a car. He’s stitched in University of Montana promotional videos, the construction of the “M,” and the fire that destroyed the Florence Hotel.

What he suspects is the most famous footage ever shot in Missoula makes an appearance. The famous incident in 2003 when a black bear wouldn’t come down from a high tree, and game wardens placed a trampoline, darted it, and it fell, bounced and then landed (safely) on the grass.

The movie draws, too, on more movies from Montana’s past: features like “Red Skies of Montana” and “Timberjack.” Robert McConnell’s footage from Eddie’s Club, what’s now Charlie B’s, appears. Writers (William Kittredge and James Welch) are seen along with regulars.

Director Richard Linklater gave permission to include footage from his first feature, “It’s Impossible to Learn to Plow by Reading Books” (1988). The protagonists hang out, head around downtown and climb the “M.”

Other local celebrities seen elsewhere include everyone from Monte Dolack to the “dancing couple” from Caras Park.

He also filmed the demolition of the Merc, the bones of Stockman Bank rising from the site of the former Coca-Cola bottling company at Broadway and Orange Street. People lined up outside Tower Pizza on its last day. The old First Interstate Bank building, which was torn down in 2008, is one of the most common buildings among the home movies and promotional clips he saw, up there with Double Front Chicken and the Oxford bar.

There’s too many things to list: the segments are short and the pace moves fast, roughly through a lifetime or more, all caught on film.

“That’s what it is," he said. "It’s a hundred years of home movies.”

