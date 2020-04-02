First Friday exhibitions look to online options as downtown venues are closed

In an email, Reintjes said it's "a meditative and reflective exhibition and pains me that we can't share the physical space of the gallery with the community just yet. I'm excited for and proud of both artists and grateful for their flexibility and bravery in trying a new format and way for us to share their work."

The necessary shift will be a stark contrast to only a month ago, when the March art walk's sunny weather brought about 274 people through the doors of the Missoula Art Museum. Down the street, the Radius Gallery counted more than 1,000 at its newly constructed two-story building next to the Merc hotel. The new Zootown Arts Community Center building on West Main Street drew elbow-to-elbow crowds at times but staff didn't conduct a formal count.

***

With the state's closure of non-essential businesses, some spaces that host art are closed but improvising alternatives. As a performing arts studio, the DDC has closed its doors entirely. The nonprofits MAM and ZACC are closed indefinitely, and Radius is open by appointment only.