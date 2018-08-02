Bozeman printmaker Sukha Worob draws inspiration from language and the inventor of Esperanto in his exhibition, "Zamenhof's Table." Using custom rollers and shapes inspired by portions of letters, Worob creates webs of abstraction that seem on the verge of written language, in both wall pieces and an actual table that are on display at the Missoula Art Museum. On First Friday, Worob will be on hand to guide attendees through the creation of a new piece printed directly on the tabletop.
The reception is on First Friday, from 5-8 p.m. He'll give a gallery talk at 7. If you're free on Saturday, he'll have another talk at 11 a.m., with free cups of Black Coffee blends. If you want to learn more on printmaking, from 1:30-3:30 p.m., he'll give a class on printing monotypes and ghost prints. (Cost is $20 for nonmembers). Go to missoulaartmuseum.org for more information.
Clay Studio of Missoula
Kirk Jackson, who's wrapping up a two-year residency at the Clay Studio of Missoula, builds elegant functional ceramics with dynamic surfaces. That's partly why his exhibition, "Variation Through Repetition," is so well named.
The reception is First Friday, from 5:30-9 p.m., at the studio's gallery at 1106 Hawthorne St. The work is on display through the end of the month.
Radius Gallery
The coolest-hued room in downtown might be the Radius Gallery, where a new exhibition, "Wild: Blue," pairs 16 potters with two painters working in the versatile color. Tabby Ivy of Bigfork and Amy Brakeman Livezey paint unusual views into the West and its landscapes. The ceramics, naturally, are more varied but all are functional.
The full list is Susan Dewsnap, Darcy Chenoweth, Ian Childers, Donna Flanery, Julia Galloway, Maggie Jaszczak, Tom Jaszczak, Steven Young Lee, Melissa Mencini, Jenny Mendes, Doug Peltzman, Joe Pintz, Alison Reintjes, Deb Schwartzkopf, Lauren Smith and Julia Claire Weber.
The show is on display through Aug. 18, at 114 E. Main St.
FrontierSpace
The alternative art gallery has invited three out-of-state artists with contemporary ideas about the West.
The duo of Adrienne Vetter and Colleen Friday will explore ideas of borders and accompanying tensions and conflicts in the region, particularly where the town of Riverton, Wyoming, meets the Wind River Indian Reservation, according to the gallery's news release. Its an area the artists know well: Vetter grew up outside Riverton and Friday hails from Arapahoe.
Glasson, meanwhile, "uses portraiture and found objects to create work that explores gender and ideas about the 'American West,' " according to her artist bio.
"Through drawing, painting, and installation, her work often deploy iconic 'western' imagery—buffalo, weaponry, truck nutz, etc.—to investigate and play with dominant narratives about the region, narratives that often ignore its complicated and violent history," the bio says. The New York native is now based out of Laramie, Wyoming, and has shown work in the Wall Street Journal and New American Paintings.
FrontierSpace is run by MFA students from the University of Montana but is not directly affiliated with or overseen by the school. It's located in the alley off West Pine Street between Sushi Hana and Thomas Meagher Bar.
Dana Gallery
The painting-centric gallery is displaying work from its 16th annual Plein Air Paint Out, in which artists head outdoors to produce work on the spot. Participants this year include gallery mainstays like Robert Moore, Silas Thompson and more.
