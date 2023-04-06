'Torrent'

Confluence Center

The Headwaters Foundation, which occupies the building on 119 W. Main St. that formerly held the Downtown Dance Collective and Jay’s Upstairs, has opened its renovated Confluence Center for nonprofit events.

They’ve teamed with local artists Elisha Harteis and Lillian Nelson, who helped set up the Allez! rotating mural space, to present art on First Fridays, according to a news release.

The first opening, titled “Torrent,” is a group exhibition “in all styles and subject matter will be featured, displaying local favorites, as well as new faces.” Those include Jess Alber, Courtney Blazon, Kelly Bourgeois, Monica Gilles Brings-Yellow, Marlo Crocifisso, Anne Cruikshank, Theo Ellsworth, Trey Hill, Britta Moon, Kelly Packer, Sean Parson, Jazmine Raymond, and Jessie Smith.

It runs 5-8 p.m. April 7. John Floridis and Jennifer Slayden will be playing. The space is open only by appointment the rest of the month.

‘Russell Revisited’

Dana Gallery

The Dana is back from Western Art Week in Great Falls with its “Russell Revisited” show.

Participants include Christine Joy, Caleb Meyer, Robert Moore, Kevin Red Star, Ryan Shuman, Janet Sullivan, Jeff Walker, Garth Williams, and gallery owner Dudley Dana.

They’ll also show new work by painters David Mensing, Robbie Moore, Clay Pape and Steve LaRance.

It runs 5-8 p.m. April 7.

‘High Fire Show’

Wildfire Ceramic Studio

The artist-operated studio is hosting its third-annual show themed around marijuana paraphernalia, in which members of their studio plus friends and artists from around the country try their hands at a different kind of functional ceramics.

This go-round includes more than 20 artists and 50-plus pieces. The opening reception is 5-8 on First Friday at 2502 Murphy St. Swing back on 4/20 for a bonus round or check out wildfireceramicstudio.com to see the wares.

Open AIR, “Threshold”

Gallery 709 at Montana Art and Framing

The Open AIR residency program pairs artists with sites around western Montana for weeks of experimentation. To see what resulted from the 2022 class, head to this exhibition, where a lengthy stay at the Flathead Lake Biological Station, led a particular creator. There are 20 artists total.

The opening is 5-8 p.m., April 7.

Potsketch

Clay Studio of Missoula

The nonprofit ceramic studio is hosting its annual fundraiser. The "potsketches" concept is based on small works on paper mailed to artists. It's since expanded, with some artists sticking with the classic and others getting creative with sculptures that can't be confined. This year features more than 100 artists, including some who've donated larger functional work.

The opening in 5-7 p.m., April 7. The auction is April 22 at the University Center Ballroom. Go to claystudiofomissoula.org for more info.

‘Recent Collaborations’

Matrix Press

Each year, the University of Montana’s Matrix Press invites visiting printmakers to the top floor of the School of Art. They spend a few days with UM professors, staff and students creating runs of original prints.

See finished work during this show at the ZACC. It includes work by the following artists, some of whom are local: Neal Ambrose-Smith, Marwin Begaye, Christa Carleton, Corky Clairmont, Ka’ila Farrell-Smith, Brian Kelly, Lillian Pitt, Tim Musso, and Reinaldo Gil Zambrano. Some of them had their residencies funded in part by the MAM and the James Dew Fund at UM.

Opens April 7, 5-8 p.m. If you bring a T-shirt, staff members will be printing with blocks from Bailey’s collection.