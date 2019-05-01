{{featured_button_text}}
010117-mis-nws-first-night-01

Ryleigh Dailey, 7, paints a section of a canvas set up in the University Center Gallery during a First Night Missoula event on New Year's Eve 2016. The gallery displayed paintings made by local elementary school students as part of a SPARK! project.

 TOM BAUER, Missoulian

Arts Missoula is preparing for the 26th annual New Year’s Eve community-wide celebration of the arts. First Night 2020 will showcase performances and activities in numerous venues throughout downtown Missoula, the University of Montana campus and Southgate Mall from noon until midnight on Dec. 31, 2019.

Artists, musicians, performers, craftspeople, storytellers and others are encouraged to submit proposals for performances, exhibits, workshops and demonstrations of craft, skill or knowledge that embody the creative vitality of our local cultural traditions. All selected First Night participants are paid.

The application deadline is July 1 at 5 p.m. The notification of acceptance is Aug. 30.

Arts Missoula is also accepting proposals for First Night 2020 artwork and logo for admission buttons, poster and program.

The application is available at artsmissoula.org or by calling 541-0860.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags