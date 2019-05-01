Arts Missoula is preparing for the 26th annual New Year’s Eve community-wide celebration of the arts. First Night 2020 will showcase performances and activities in numerous venues throughout downtown Missoula, the University of Montana campus and Southgate Mall from noon until midnight on Dec. 31, 2019.
Artists, musicians, performers, craftspeople, storytellers and others are encouraged to submit proposals for performances, exhibits, workshops and demonstrations of craft, skill or knowledge that embody the creative vitality of our local cultural traditions. All selected First Night participants are paid.
The application deadline is July 1 at 5 p.m. The notification of acceptance is Aug. 30.
Arts Missoula is also accepting proposals for First Night 2020 artwork and logo for admission buttons, poster and program.
The application is available at artsmissoula.org or by calling 541-0860.