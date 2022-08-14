Fitz and the Tantrums drummer to teach drums at University of Montana

John Wicks plays upbeat pop tunes on big stages on one day, and jazz drums in a classroom on another.

“Drums have given me everything in my life, you know, and now it's time for me to kind of give back,” Wicks said. That spirit has led the Missoula resident and percussionist for Fitz and the Tantrums to sign up to teach drum set at the University of Montana Jazz Program.

During the pandemic, he finished a degree in music, and will teach drums as an adjunct professor the first semester, and later work with jazz ensembles and in the spring teach a “History of Hip-Hop” general education lecture class.

He also recorded a score for a Hulu TV show, “Under the Banner of Heaven,” with Pearl Jam bassist Jeff Ament and guitarist Josh Klinghoffer (formerly of Red Hot Chili Peppers, who’s toured with Pearl Jam.)

And Fitz and the Tantrums have new singles: “Sway,” and “Moneymaker,” from an upcoming new album, due out in fall, that they’ll likely play at KettleHouse Amphitheater on Aug. 20.

Wicks worked on a home studio and his engineering skills. The group, originally formed in Los Angeles, is somewhat dispersed. The new album in some ways looks back to their beginnings as a retro-soul group, without shedding the big electronic pop sound that’s defined their records since.

On Tuesday morning, they played on “Good Morning, America,” which involves showing up at 4:30 a.m. to sound check the day after the entire touring party took COVID tests. Back on tour (they resumed in 2021), they’ve done a joint headline stint with soul act St. Paul and the Broken Bones, whose bass player, Jesse Phillips, lives in Missoula. (He grew up in Northwest Montana.)

Teaching

Wicks has already taught some master classes and other work at UM, and the idea of teaching only grew during the pandemic.

“The two years that I basically took off from touring were actually a really good thing, and sort of made me reexamine my life,” he said.

He’s eager to share with students and instill “how to practice so that they have skills when they leave after four years, so that they're getting hired, you know, and how to find work … and what opportunities are available,” he said.

Wicks is from the Washington area, then headed to Berklee College of Music for several years, and gigged around Seattle and worked in coffee shops before moving to L.A. to pursue session gigs. That’s where he met Michael “Fitz” Fitzpatrick, a professional songwriter who was forming a band as a vehicle to sing out front himself.

After they accumulated enough hits, he was able to work from anywhere, and moved back to Missoula, where his wife Jenna grew up, to raise their family. (They opened two coffee shops under the Drum Coffee location.)

He plays around town with the UM jazz faculty combo, with Rob Tapper (trombone), Tommy Sciple (bass), and Jeff Troxel (guitar), and will now parlay various parts of his background into teaching.

Tapper, the jazz program director, said they connected after a few attempts and finally got to play together.

“He brings a wealth of knowledge to the program, to the kids, to the community, and he’s just a great guy. He gets it,” Tapper said.

Tapper said that with the various parts of his background, Wick can offer mentorship about professionalism and always answering a call about a gig – things that add “a deeper element to our team who are teaching at UM,” he said.

Jennifer Cavanaugh, the director of the School of Music, has known Wicks since college at Central Washington University.

Cavanaugh said during the pandemic, the school began looking at ways to become more forward-thinking and thought Wicks, beyond instrumental instruction with percussion professor Robert LedBetter’s team, could help mentor and help “open up to the door to popular and commercial music.”

New album

The new Tantrums album was cut in the style of the times.

Wicks recorded most of his drum parts at home in Missoula, and many band members did likewise. There were a few days of recording together in Los Angeles, but otherwise they traded song ideas and tracks online.

“There’s a couple of tunes that directly reference this last couple of years,” he said, though it’s maybe “a push back against that darkness. It’s a super fun, happy record, and I think that’s definitely a conscious thing to try to get past those two years.”

Stylistically, the first two singles are of a piece with their last album, “All the Feels,” but their origins as a soul band are more evident elsewhere.

“When you hear the entire record, you'll hear a lot of the very first record that we put out, I think we were all missing quite a bit,” he said. While sifting through the available tunes, those happened to jump out the most.

‘Under the Banner of Heaven’

This project is about the furthest one could get from the dance party sounds of his main gig.

Hulu adapted Jon Krakauer’s nonfiction account of murders in fundamentalist Mormon Utah, with Andrew Garfield in the lead role.

Ament, who lives part-time in Missoula, and Wicks had a side project together already. Ament pitched Hulu on producing a score and recorded mostly live at the Pearl Jam co-founder’s studio.

They brought in Klinghoffer, who works under the name Pluralone, and engineer Josh Evans.

The ominous sounds were cut live in the room. “It was very reactive, and creating in the moment,” said Wicks, who came up in a jazz background.

The show, and subsequently the score’s, dark, ominous tone are “like the polar opposite of what I get to do with Fitz and the Tantrums.”

At first, they were recording music without the benefit of visuals (they’d read the book), but later had scenes on hand.

Klinghoffer brought an “enormous amount of pedals,” and Evans would jump in to add synth; the lower end is Ament’s ominous bass and Wicks’ textural percussion.

“There were points during that recording where the intensity would get so much that I was … welling up, you know, as I was playing, " he said. "It just felt so good to be doing it again."